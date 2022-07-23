Empty the Shelter helps regional animals

Benjamin the pit bull was happy to see people visit him during the Empty the Shelter adoption event at Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA of Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday.

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

WAVERLY — A Waverly animal shelter has found new homes for its resident cats and dogs thanks to its adoption event.

The Empty the Shelter adoption event and rummage sale took place at Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA of Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday and Sunday.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.