Empty the Shelter helps regional animals

WAVERLY — A Waverly animal shelter has found new homes for its resident cats and dogs thanks to its adoption event.
The Empty the Shelter adoption event and rummage sale took place at Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA of Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday and Sunday.
Multiple families arrived at the 194 Shepard Rd. facility to take an animal home and buy an assortment of goods donated by local residents. All proceeds from the event go towards Stray Haven and its mission of caring for animals, while finding homes for them, according to Stray Haven Executive Director Sarah Hogan.
For full coverage and a more in-depth look at this event, see Tuesday’s Daily Review print edition.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.