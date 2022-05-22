The Bradford County EMS Recruitment Day and Open Houses took place on Saturday at three locations in the county. The locations included South Creek EMS on Route 14; the Tri-Township EMS, Ridgebury Division in Gillett and HOPS EMS in Wyalusing.
The open houses took place on the last day of National EMS Week from May 15 to 21. The week recognized EMS workers and the hard work that goes into their profession. Local EMS open houses in the county started last year to promote community awareness, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“Several families stopped by with their kids to see our fire trucks and ambulances, which was great,” said EMS worker Ethan Sheets at the South Creek Fire Department. Sheets is active in a variety of EMS roles that include being a South Creek firefighter for 15 years. He is also South Creek’s emergency management coordinator, a Bradford County 911 dispatcher and works with the township ambulance.
“Serving the community has been a big part of my life and it’s always important to get the younger generation involved,” he said. “I joined as a junior member of the fire department when I was 14, which is the eligible age in Pennsylvania.”
South Creek’s open house showed firefighting and EMS equipment to attendees. They also offered applications to become an active firefighter or junior member. Sheets stated that the event gives people the chance to learn about what first responders do.
The fire department also displayed its brand new ambulance that features an art mural of an EMS worker on the back of it. Showing it to the public makes them aware of the progress being made to provide better emergency services, according to Sheets.
The event was important for spreading awareness on the current need for EMS volunteers, Rosenheck stated.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in call volume,” he said. “We have tripled our call volume in the last two years in South Creek, which is the reason for the new ambulance.”
He stated that volunteer ambulance services are unable to crew or respond to emergencies, which has led to paid services having to cover larger areas.
EMS volunteering has declined nationwide, especially in Pennsylvania. To help local EMS agencies, the Bradford County Commissioners allocated $50,000 in funds for a countywide EMS study. This would study resource management and help create recommendations on how local EMS agencies can improve coverage for residents, Rosenheck explained.
Bradford County offers annual EMS certification courses to become an emergency medical responder or an emergency medical technician. Locations that provide certification include the Greater Valley EMS Training Institute at 904 North Lehigh Ave, Sayre; the Western Alliance EMS at 129 Canton Street, Troy; and the HACC — Guthrie EMS Blended Program.
