Local residents interested in meeting or becoming a first responder will have the opportunity next month.
The Bradford County EMS Recruitment Day and Open House will take place on Saturday, May 21.
Multiple locations will host the event that will show people what first responders, EMTs and paramedics do and how they operate medical equipment. The locations will include:
• South Creek EMS on Route 14, Gillett from 10 a.m. to noon
• Tri-Township EMS, Ridgebury Division at 16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett from 10 a.m. to noon
• HOPS EMS (Herrick, Orwell, Pike, Stevens) at 61845 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing from 1 to 3 p.m.
“There has always been a need for additional EMS providers,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Presently, we face continued struggles in the area of recruitment and retention.”
He stated that EMS historically has a very high burnout rate. EMS volunteering requires a lot of time away from family, especially on nights, weekends, dinner time and holidays. Also, volunteers are currently spending more time working full and part-time jobs to meet financial needs for their families.
“Increased fuel expenses make it hard for volunteers to respond to the station or emergency scenes, and fear or risk of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases have limited many from responding for fear of exposure to themselves or family,” Rosenheck added. “We have seen this worsen as the years have gone on, particularly as a result of increased call volumes, long transport times, increased cost of living expenses and fear of COVID.”
Despite the challenges, he is hopeful that people’s sense of civic duty will inspire them to volunteer.
“The best incentive is understanding that they are truly making a difference in their community,” he said. “EMS volunteers are in it for that reason, a pure and genuine desire to help their neighbors on their worst days.”
EMS providers will be required to complete a Pennsylvania Department of Health registered certification class as either an emergency medical responder for approximately 60 hours or an emergency medical technician for approximately 180 hours. Within the county, classes are held at the Lackawanna College Campus through HACC and Guthrie, Western Alliance EMS and Greater Valley EMS.
The county also has 25 volunteer fire departments that are in need of volunteers. Additional volunteer EMS agencies that cover the county and are actively looking for new members include Dushore EMS, Little Meadows EMS, Meshoppen EMS, Ulster EMS, Smithfield EMS and Eldredsville EMS.
Drivers are required to have a valid license, complete a 16 hour EVOC course and hold a CPR certification.
There are other ways people can contribute to EMS services besides being a medical provider. People can assist with tasks like handling paperwork or serving on a volunteer board of directors, Rosenheck noted.
