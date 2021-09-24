Bradford County will soon start seeking proposals to carry out a comprehensive emergency medical services study in hopes of finding ways to preserve public safety as volunteer numbers decrease.
Commissioners authorized a request for proposals during Thursday’s meeting.
“As we all know, not only firefighting but emergency medical services community is being stressed just by a lack of (volunteers),” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said the idea was initially brought forth by the Bradford County Emergency Medical Services Association, which followed the lead of a similar initiative in Tioga County, New York – where Bradford County provides some mutual aid services. As the county was dividing up American Rescue and Recovery Act funding to help local first responders, Williams explained that officials noticed that EMS hadn’t been funded to the level of other responders.
“Commissioners had made a large investment in the fire service throughout the years and now with the training center, and we wanted to see what we could do for the emergency medical services group,” he said. “In discussions with the association, in lieu of just sending money their way and saying, ‘Figure it out,’ they actually came to us and said, ‘Tioga County is doing this. … We want to make sure we identify some practical uses to spend the money on and then we can go from there.’”
The study will be a comprehensive overview that will identify strengths and weaknesses of local EMS services utilizing information such as emergency call center data and response times. This information will then be used to predict where local EMS services could be headed if volunteer numbers continue to dwindle and how the county can prepare for that change, according to Williams.
“If there isn’t staff available, providers available to crew those volunteer agencies, then we’re waiting for an ALS (advanced life support) truck to come from Western Alliance, Greater Valley or Guthrie Memorial EMS,” Williams explained. “So, the goal of this is to identify what might be coming if we’re looking at more loss of volunteer service and how we can fill those gaps to make sure we’re protecting the public.”
The request for proposals is expected to go out to the public next week, with a three-week window to accept applications before a service provider can be selected for the study, Williams said.
