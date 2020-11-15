Encounter Church construction, renovations in the works

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.