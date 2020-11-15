Encounter Church construction, renovations in the works

MILAN – “Whether Encounter Church is their church or not, we want guests to have a feeling of ‘welcome home,’” Church Pastor Daniel Walker told The Review.
Saturday’s open house at the Encounter Methodist Church gave people the opportunity to explore the inside of the unfinished place of worship which only started going under construction in September. Since the project is coming along so quickly, the church wanted to give residents the chance to check out their potential future church.
“We’ve never actually held services here,” Walker said, “It’s an existing church and we tore down a portion of it and rebuilt over top of it, and now we’re remodeling the facility where the steeple is.”
He noted that prior to buying the property at 85 Freedom Lane in Milan in May 2019, he was a pastor without a church and used to hold meetings at the Athens Preliminary Middle School since 2013 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church hired Burkholder Buildings of Dundee, New York, to build their vision of a homey church after they were highly recommended to Walker throughout the area.
“They are fantastic,” he said, “It’s been a tremendous undertaking and they’ve done a great job with it.”
Walker noted that their shared goal with the property is to instill hope in people, especially during the “hopeless time it feels that we’re living in.”
In an effort to bring hope and comfort to those who attend church once it’s open, a coffee shop with an outdoor patio is in the works. Walker plans to place it to the right of the entrance with bathrooms on the left side.
The large hall of wooden planks and plastic lining stretching from the entrance to the back wall will one day be a lobby with seating and a fireplace area.
To the right on the other side of the poles will become children’s ministry spaces for the ages of birth through teenagers about to graduate highschool. The spacious area will allow children to get out some energy which the church wants to “leverage and draw out rather than stifle it,” according to Walker.
Walker noted that the ministry spaces will have “a lot more allowance for energy and vibrant experience of faith” and be less controlled than traditional catechism classrooms.
The space will include bathrooms, a storage room, a meeting space, prep area for supplies, along with a room for mothers to privately nurse their children.
Walker said that the unfinished bathrooms in the existing church structure are going to be remodeled into four offices and a kitchenette for church staff.
“The church hall used to have stadium seating on either end wall; we gutted that,” he said, “We replaced it with stairs on either balcony and a railing across the top. We eventually have a target number of about 230 chairs on the main floor.”
Encounter Church is currently working on raising funds during construction and renovation. With the quick rate that the renovation process is going by, Walker hopes to open the church to the public in early 2021.
