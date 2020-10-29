Encounter Church is once again sharing a Month of Meals with families in the Valley communities, as the congregation’s Thanksgiving outreach enters its sixth year.
This year, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, things look a bit different.
“2020 has been different, so why shouldn’t Month of Meals be different? But this is going to be different in an amazing God-vision way!” said Amanda Alexander, Encounter’s Month of Meals coordinator.
The annual program blesses 100 Valley families – 25 from each from the Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts and 25 families nominated by Encounter Church families. To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the shopping will be done by a team of volunteers, picking up the inventory directly from Sayre Aldi’s delivery department, boxing up each family’s groceries before delivering to them directly on our Share Weekend, Nov. 21-22.
Each family will still receive $150 worth of groceries and the blessing of the Encounter families, excited to share with others in the Valley.
“Generosity is one of our core values at Encounter and we always look forward to sharing what God has given to us,” said Alexander. “With the tremendous need in the Valley, especially given this year’s circumstances, the list of recipient families is already filled. We are now inviting the Valley to help their neighbors by adopting a family.”
A $150 donation will feed a family for a month. That may seem like a lot of money, but when six friends or co-workers get together, that’s only $25 each. Who do you know? Tell them what you are doing and get them excited about blessing a family. Ask them to join with you.
Complete program information, and a link to donate to this year’s program is available on the Encounter Church website, www.encounterchurchpa.com.
