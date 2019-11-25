ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Encounter Church, a mobile Free Methodist Church, held its Month of Meals giveaway at the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens following a service on Sunday. The church and a dedicated group of volunteers have organized the program, that aims to battle hunger, in the valley area since 2014.
“It went really well,” said Amanda Alexander, an organizer for the event.
The group served over 100 families in need with a month worth of groceries, keeping in spirit with a gift given to Alexander when she was in need before the program existed. The church said that families in need typically have somewhere to go for Thanksgiving, but during the rest of the month may not have access to three square meals a day. Encounter Church hopes to help fill their stomachs with groceries, a crock pot, meal planner and recipes.
The church worked closely with three school districts, Athens, Waverly and Sayre, to find families in need of help.
“We worked with them to bless families with the extra assistance,” Alexander continued.
The year before, the schools and the church, which holds services at the Harlan Rowe Middle school, worked together, but this year stepped up their relationship to help serve more families.
The group also teamed up with local businesses and recruited some benefactors through word of mouth and ended feeding 117 families on Sunday.
“This year we did it in a more structured, more formal basis with (the schools),” Alexander said. “We were able to utilize that extra money and be able to adopt our full waitlist.”
The group even had some leftover groceries because they had served everyone on the list.
“We were able to get them all; it was pretty amazing,” she remarked. “It’s such a blessing. I was talking to all of the volunteers today, and I said I feel like we’re hope givers … I hope everyone that came today felt that sense of being welcomed and the sense of having hope and the sense of blessing.”
The group hopes to duplicate the awareness for the need of programs like this in the community by inspiring other churches in the area to team up.
“Maybe a church in Waverly and a church in Sayre could take those areas while we focus on Athens,” Alexander said. Encounter has already been reached out to by other churches in the county. “We really want to spread it out.”
“When we share food and break bread together, that’s a value and a sense of community in itself — that’s the purpose of doing what we’re doing.”
