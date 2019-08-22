SAYRE — For Gary Crandall of Endicott, New York, a day at the Tioga Downs Casino ended up a gamble for life or death after suffering a lethal arrhythmia while at a blackjack table on Aug. 9.
Crandall had died for around five minutes before being brought back to life by Stephen Green, a Tioga Downs Floor Room Supervisor, through CPR and an automated external defibrillator. Crandall was then taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital where he was given three stents and a pacemaker.
Crandall got the opportunity to meet Green for the first time on Wednesday at the hospital as he has no recollection of what happened prior to being at the hospital.
“Well that’s all I could think about was that I wanted to meet the person that saved my life,” said Crandall. “Just a few minutes ago I did. Stephen Green from Tioga Downs Casino. Believe me, I thank him as much as I could possibly thank anyone in my whole life. He saved me.”
The experience was an emotional one, according to Green who said that he knew something was wrong when he heard the crash and bang in the room.
“A player got up and walked through (the doors) to see what was happening,” he stated. “What I saw behind him was Mr. Crandall on the floor next to the blackjack table. When I found Mr. Crandall, unfortunately he had no pulse and he was not breathing. I immediately began compressions and shortly thereafter the Security Supervisor Pat brought the AED.”
Green has been trained as an E.M.T. by the Elmira Heights Fire Department and has done so for around 10 years, which gave him the experience to help save Crandall’s life.
“I had to get over there and see what is going on, because it is not normal for someone to take a nap on the floor of the casino,” jested Green. “So when I got over there and found him in his condition I just went to work doing what I was trained to do. I just did what I had to do because Mr. Crandall’s life is extremely important, as is anyone else’s. Reviving him was my first priority. It was very emotional to me knowing that something that I did had such a profound effect on somebody.”
The importance of AEDs was on the minds of both Crandall and Green who both agreed that the device was pivotal in Crandall’s revival.
“I can not possibly overstate the importance of an AED in any place,” said Green. “It is something that delivers shock to the heart that we can not do without. Without it, I do not think Mr. Crandall would be here to tell this story today.”
Crandall responded by saying, “I was told I was dead and because of the AED shock, I am not.”
With the question posed of whether AED training should be mandatory, Crandall stated absolutely.
“If you see a machine there that is supposed to be there to revive people you had better have someone who knows how to use the machine,” he said. “It is like my kids always say to me, ‘Dad, you have to be smarter than the machine.’ They tell me I am a perfect example of why.”
For Doctor Beth Linkenheil who serves as an Emergency Physician at the hospital, receiving a call like this is something you learn how to handle.
“Just like any day in emergency medicine, you never know what is going to happen next — what is the call going to be next,” said Linkenheil. “That is sort of why I like my job because it is changing every day and you never know what to expect.”
According to Linkenheil, Crandall was very lucky to be revived as most do not get medical care in time to be saved when cardiac arrest strikes.
“It seems that these events happen in this area not witnessed and so that could have been Gary’s story,” she stated. “Especially since he shared that his wife was away visiting family. He could have been home alone and not as lucky as he was. Many times in this area it seems that people get to the patient too late, so if I could advocate for anything it’s taking a CPR course or calling 911 for these patients.”
Though tired and moving through recovering, Crandall was happy that he won more than just a blackjack game that day.
“I won in life.”
