Ending the cycle of racism

SAYRE – Annie Caplan remembers the heartbreak she felt when she saw racism among fifth grade elementary students as a substitute teacher last year at a Valley school.
While walking the children to lunch, she noticed one child at the back of the line looking down and dragging his feet. After asking what was going on, the child told her people were picking on him, as she described it, “for being the worst racial slur a Black or brown person can be called.”
“The fact that this is going on in our community, right in our back yards without anyone talking about it is just horrifying to me,” Caplan said. “That’s how racism continues to get passed down through the generations.”
Saturday evening, Caplan brought a crowd of people together in Howard Elmer Park to lend their voices to the issue of racism and discuss the deadly consequences it has had across the nation within the past decade, how some lives have been impacted locally, and then march around the park with signs and song.
Speaker Tony McClenny, who has lived in the Valley since 2006, said he had encountered different forms of racism growing up and so have his four children.
“One of my kids was told that somebody couldn’t play with her because of the color of her skin,” he recalled. “I don’t understand that. Another one of my daughters came home and said somebody in school said she must be Black because she drank coffee. I don’t know what coffee has to do with that because everyone drinks coffee.”
In another instance, someone wrote that his son was the “n-word” on a chalkboard at school.
“Nothing was done about it for over a month, so me and my wife and my wife’s sister, we kept pressing the issue to find out what’s going on. I would like to say the issue was resolved, but to me I don’t think it was resolved,” he said.
“When you have a situation like this … you have to figure out who did it, why, and what was the motivation behind it,” he continued. “That has to be taken care of. That needs to be handled.”
McClenny stressed that no one is born a racist – it is something that is learned – and said ending racism starts at home. With his children, McClenny teaches them to always be willing to help someone, to never disrespect someone, and to just walk away when someone disrespects them and leave it on their conscience.
“If confrontation breaks out, you never know what is going to happen,” he said.
“Some people have never left this area. I remind my children of that,” said Jamie Rauscher, a mother of two mixed race children. “They don’t know how to treat other people because they’ve never seen them anywhere but on a screen. They don’t know how to interact with them. It’s their job and our job to show them. The best thing that we can do is act and show.”
In teaching her children to rise above the hate, Rauscher hopes they won’t become entangled in animosity that could tear them up inside.
As a community, McClenny said they need to stick together no matter what.
“We all can’t judge a book by its cover. All Black people are not a threat to anybody. All law enforcement officers aren’t bad at all,” said McClenny, who referenced his own positive dealings with local law enforcement over the years.
However, with questions surrounding several police-involved Black deaths that have made headlines in recent years, while wondering how many haven’t made the news, McClenny feared for what other lives might be lost if people allow racism to continue.
“We, as people, have to stop it now. We have to look out for each other. We can’t just turn the other cheek when something bad happens because when someone loses their life, you can’t get that life back,” he said. “That life is gone.”
All lives do matter,” he added. “The thing is, all lives can’t matter unless Black lives matter.”
As Caplan pointed out, Black lives haven’t mattered since the days of American slavery.
“I don’t want to have to say Black lives matter. I think it should just be known that Black lives matter. But our country has never treated Black lives like they mattered,” she said.
Reflecting on that boy she encountered while substitute teaching, she encouraged people to think about how they would feel as a child who is the only person of color in their class and the impact a racial slur or other racist acts could have on their self-worth.
“No child should even know what that word is,” she continued. “ … We need to invest so much energy into teaching our kids what is right and wrong. We cannot keep letting these cycles of hatred keep cycling over and over again because they’re just going to continue to be passed down.”
Caplan added that the key for any change is through love.
