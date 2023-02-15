Endless Mountains Heritage Region to Host Workshop Online and in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — A grant workshop will be held at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Friday, March 10, beginning at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) and is free to the public, though registration is required. After hosting a successful hybrid in-person and virtual grant workshop in 2022, the EMHR will repeat the dual format this year to accommodate those who would prefer to attend in person and those who are working remotely.
“This is the fourth consecutive year that the Heritage Region has held our grants workshop, and attendance seems to grow year after year,” said EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, who noted that 75 people participated in the online event last year. “For 2023, we are bringing in some new agencies, including the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, PennDOT, and the Progress Authority. The whole objective is to make our counties, municipalities, heritage partners, and fellow non-profits aware of all the grant funding opportunities available to them.”
A variety of speakers will take to the podium to discuss a wide array of grant options, as well as tips on how to fill out grant applications. Representatives of area businesses, non-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities are encouraged to attend.
Scheduled presenters include Dept. of Conservation & Natural Resources northeast regional adviser Christine Dettore and northeast regional watershed forestry specialist Nikki Lee; Dept. of Community & Economic Development regional director Paul Macknosky; Bradford County Promotion Agency executive director Robyn Cummings; Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau executive director Jean Ruhf; PA Historical & Museum Commission preservation grant manager Karen Arnold; Northern Tier Regional Planning economic development program manager Katie Smith; PA Environmental Council vice president Janet Sweeney; Progress Authority economic development specialist Chris Desrochers; PennDOT District 4 project manager April Hannon; and Cain Chamberlin on behalf of the EMHR.
“The EMHR is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, but it also successfully nominated its Susquehanna River North Branch Water Trail as the 2023 River of the Year. So we have a lot of fun informative events in store to celebrate these significant milestones,” Chamberlin stated. “The annual Grants Workshop is just the start, so stay tuned for information on our other educational workshops, historic preservation efforts, water trail events, and outdoor recreation activities.” While in-person attendance is encouraged, he noted, “We are trying to make it as convenient as possible by including the online option.”
The March 10 event at the Dietrich Theater should wrap up by 12:30 p.m. Interested readers should send their registration requests to EMHR administrative assistant Savannah Schools at sschools@emheritage.org or call the EMHR at 570-265-1528.
click on Book at emheritage.org/events/, or click on Find Tickets on the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Facebook page. A Zoom link will be provided as confirmation of registration.
The EMHR serves Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.
