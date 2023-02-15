Endless Mountains Heritage Region to Host Workshop Online and in Tunkhannock

The Endless Mountains Heritage Region will hold a grant workshop at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

TUNKHANNOCK — A grant workshop will be held at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Friday, March 10, beginning at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) and is free to the public, though registration is required. After hosting a successful hybrid in-person and virtual grant workshop in 2022, the EMHR will repeat the dual format this year to accommodate those who would prefer to attend in person and those who are working remotely.

“This is the fourth consecutive year that the Heritage Region has held our grants workshop, and attendance seems to grow year after year,” said EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, who noted that 75 people participated in the online event last year. “For 2023, we are bringing in some new agencies, including the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, PennDOT, and the Progress Authority. The whole objective is to make our counties, municipalities, heritage partners, and fellow non-profits aware of all the grant funding opportunities available to them.”