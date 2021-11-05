Endless Mountains Mission Center receives $2,500 donation

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Endless Mountains Mission Center gained a big donation from a prominent local church on Thursday.
The nonprofit organization received a $2,500 check from the Rev. Edward Michelini of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda.
The money came from a Social Justice Grant from The Diocese of Scranton, which offers grants to local churches to fund various needs of their communities.
Michelini said that the EMMC was the perfect organization to receive the check because it offers temporary housing for homeless county residents.
“This was a good opportunity to help the homeless, especially with the weather getting colder,” he said. “The church felt that this would be a worthy cause.”
The EMMC has had about 100 homeless occupants per year at their facility and people become homeless for reasons like domestic violence, house fires, loss of employment or financial difficulties, said Tammie Storrs, the EMMC executive director.
The nonprofit is a community benefit organization that has been in existence for over 30 years in the county.
“Not only do we bring in the homeless, but we also keep them accountable, provide case management and help them find employment and permanent housing,” she said.
She works with other organizations throughout the county like The Salvation Army and The United Way.
“I love this job and it means everything to me,” she said. “Everybody leaves here with more than what they arrived with, including some love and care that maybe they never had.”
She said that the EMMC is always looking for volunteers to help them and anyone looking to donate, volunteer or seek help from the organization can call (570) 297-4489.
