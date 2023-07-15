ATHENS - The Endless Mountains Mission Center, a homeless shelter in Bradford County, will present at the Spalding Memorial Library on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. to educate people on their organization and the ways that the community can help those experiencing homelessness.
The EMMC was founded in 1981 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating the affects of homelessness on individuals and families. They provide temporary shelter and help approximately 100 people each year experiencing homelessness by providing access support services, finding employment, and secure housing.
