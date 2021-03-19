Endless Mountains Mission Center to upgrade security with help of over $14,000 state grant

Bradford County’s Endless Mountains Mission Center is about to become a little bit safer thanks to an over $14,000 state grant.
The Endless Mountains Mission Center has been awarded a $14,800 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to be used towards upgrading security of the center’s facility.
As a non-profit Christian organization and Bradford County’s only homeless shelter, the EMMC aims to help local individuals experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter and food as well as aid citizens facing financial hardships avoid utility termination and housing evictions.
EMMC Director Tammi Storrs stated that funds from the grant will be used to replace any non-metal doors at the mission center with metal doors, purchase a new digital lock system, upgrade and add cameras and replace windows at the facility.
“I am so happy to work with this grant,” Storrs said. “I’m so excited as it’s so important to keep our guests safe and give them peace of mind so they can work on their exit plan to move forward and be self sufficient in life.”
The EMMC was one of two organizations in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District that applied and were awarded PCCD grants, the other being Mifflin County’s law enforcement, who were designated $85,838 of grant funding for the purchase of body-worn cameras.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller announced the grants in a press release earlier this week saying, “nothing is more important than ensuring the safety and security of residents in Pennsylvania’s 12th District. I am grateful to the PCCD for its support of our local communities and am confident that the funds awarded will be put to good use in protecting the hardworking people who call our district home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.