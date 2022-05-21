The Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum in Sonestown will hold an open house and tribute Saturday, May 28 with veteran guest speakers who will talk about memories of serving, PTSD, and the problems they come back to after service.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also feature personal tours of the museum, food and drinks.
“We want to thank all who have supported us in our 24th year of operation and continue to stand with us during this difficult time of decline and unrest our great nation has suffered in the past two years,” said museum President Jack Craft. “We must all stand together and fight hand in hand just as our forefathers did in generations before and we will prevail. I thank all who continue to stand and fight for liberty and justice for all. God Bless you all and may God bless America.”
For more information, e-mail craftj@epix.net or call (570) 482-2610.
There are no admission fees, but the non-profit is open to donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.