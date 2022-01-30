Towanda Area Elementary School families had fun with different STEM projects while also enjoying a free spaghetti dinner as part of a Spaghetti and STEM night hosted by the teachers Thursday. In a Facebook post, district officials said, “It was great to see so many families working together!”
Enjoying some spaghetti and STEM
- Photos provided by the Towanda Area School District
-
-
