TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting a Keystone Cup Mario Kart tournament starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
After the success of their first BCRAC Mario Kart tournament in December, Spindown Gaming of Laceyville is returning to throw down the gauntlet for local gamers.
The last Towanda tournament saw about 40 people come out and compete, and organizers hope to see a similar turnout this time around.
“You don’t have to have any of your own equipment or anything,” said BCRAC administrative assistant Liz Garofalo. “They bring everything, and it’s going to be both theaters.”
“It’s fun because last time you got to run between each (theater) and watch people race,” Garofalo continued.
As with the last tournament, there will be some special concession items for those in attendance to purchase and enjoy.
“I think it’s cool because the Mario movie is coming out, so I want to do even more tie-ins with that,” said Garofalo. “It’s so fun.”
Participants will be able to register the day of the event, but they are highly encouraged to pre-register online or by emailing info@bcrac.org.
Also on March 11, the Sayre Theatre will welcome magicians Brent Kessler and John Graham for an “Evening of Astonishment.”
“He’s like a comedy magician,” said Garofalo. “It’s not necessarily a family show, but it’s family-friendly.”
The show is recommended for ages 9 and up.
Kessler and Graham provide a mix of mentalism, illusion, and sleight-of-hand, with a good dose of music and comedy to bring it all together.
Tickets can be purchased online at bcrac.ticketleap.com/magic. Any readers interested in attending the magic show can use the code NEWS at checkout to save $2 off their ticket price.
