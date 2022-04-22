The Bradford County Conservation District was awarded two Environmental Education Grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for two forestry education symposiums.
Through the $11,996 award, the conservation district will address topics such as sustainable forestry practices and erosion and sedimentation plans with private landowners and forestry logging professionals, according to the DEP.
Additional awards that impact Bradford County include a $20,000 grant to BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 to launch an Environmental Explorer Program for kindergarten through eighth grade students in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties, and $65,710 toward a statewide Pennsylvania Envirothon project that encourages high school students to explore environmental issues and create healthier communities through stewardship.
“These grants help provide the foundation for environmental education for people of all ages,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Invest In Our Planet’ and each of these projects represents an investment into furthering the environmental education of Pennsylvanians.”
The Environmental Education Grants Program utilizes a 5% allotment of DEP pollution fines and penalties to support environmental education in schools, environmental and community organizations throughout Pennsylvania. Since it was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, the program has funded 2,135 projects with $12.3 million in grant funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.