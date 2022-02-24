Members of the Troy School Board and the Troy community voiced their concerns regarding the ESSER III funding proposal before it was passed by the board Tuesday.
Up for discussion was the grant proposal drawn up by Acting Superintendent Janilyn Elias and business administration staff at the school district. The $2.7 million application for federal emergency funds would be used to fund a variety of items such as a technology services audit, substitute teachers, administrative staff, and notably four existing personnel positions.
Community member Zachary Gates expressed his objections during visitor comments that there is no long term plan for funding the four positions the district looks to fund after ESSER III funds run out in the 2024-25 school year.
“It’s important to consider how staff will be affected when the federal funds are no longer available,” Gates asserted.
The school board had previously made the decision in May 2021 to use ESSER funds to pay these positions during budget considerations.
Business Manager Traci Gilliland said that the plan then and now was that the four positions would likely see retirements in the coming years, thus eliminating the need to fund them beyond 2024-25.
When board member Dan Martin asked about the elasticity of the proposal, Elias replied that it is a working document.
“We do have the ability to tweak things after we submit this.” Elias assured. “Additionally in ESSER II we had funds set aside for after school programming and summer school programs. We can always come back and review it but we have to send it in by March 1 or we won’t receive anything.”
Board President Sheryl Angove expressed the desire to have more community input in how the funds are spent before the district starts committing to certain items.
The state is expected to disperse ESSER funds March 24, according to Elias.
Board member Gavin Watson expressed his objection to $90,000 that had been earmarked for a one-time staff retention bonus. The proposal would send all teachers $500 and non-teaching staff such as custodial and cafeteria workers $200 as a thank you and acknowledgement of their efforts during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How do you justify this one-time incentive? How is that going to help the kids?” Watson questioned. “I believe we should be focusing on the kids who had to deal with everything the last few years.”
Board member Heather Boehner replied with read testimony from the president of Pennsylvania State Education Association to the Pennsylvania legislature that “schools should be using more of their federal stimulus money to substitute pay and offer retention bonuses to keep teachers from quitting.”
Boehner went on to say that in 2012-2013, the state issued 16,614 teaching certificates to graduating teachers and that in 2019-2020 that number dropped to 5,000.
“We don’t have teachers, so we need to keep the ones we have. I think there’s a way to do that and also thank teachers and staff for sticking with us through all this.” Boehner explained.
“You couldn’t pay me enough to be a teacher,” Martin added his support to the bonus idea, drawing laughs from the crowd, “Covid sucks and there’s no getting around it.”
There was also discussion brought up by board member Sarah Murray that the bonus be the same for teachers and staff across the board. Gilliland and Elias assured board members that there can always be more discussion and changes to the exact amount allotted to staff when the funds come in.
The ESSER III grant proposal was ultimately passed and sent to the state via a 6-3 vote with Watson, Angove, and Janet Ordway voting “no.”
Another point of concern brought up during Tuesday’s meeting was the increasing cost of paying for students to attend Pennsylvania Cyber Charter school.
“It’s ridiculous,” said Watson. “Four years ago we had 48 kids in cyber charter and it costs us $600,000. Four years later the cost has doubled and we’ve only added 16 kids.”
Boehner replied that the Pennsylvania School Board Association was hopeful for a measure in the governor’s final budget proposal. The measure would put a cap on how much charter schools are allowed to charge school districts at $9,800 per student a year.
“They basically run under no rules or regulations,” Boehner asserted. “They don’t have to hire certified teachers to run the classes, so they can keep their costs down and increase their tuition to whatever they want.”
Boehner advised that board members should call their local legislators and express support for such a measure.
“That could save close to $600,000 for the district. I think everyone in this room should put a phone call in” Watson agreed.
