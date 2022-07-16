SAYRE — A variety of original and eye-catching artworks are currently being illustrated by a Sayre artist selling them through her art business.
Ashley Koopmann is a Sayre High School art teacher creating portraits and original art pieces at her business, Ethereal Easel. She started it earlier this year and is currently making new items. She specializes in pet portraits and takes commissions for any kind of portrait and other works.
“I really enjoy capturing the spirit of animals who are so loved by people,” she said. “I also design logos and T-shirts.”
She works in a range of styles and materials such as illustrative, realism and surrealism. Mediums that she works with include oil paint, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal and colored pencils. For her new business, she made her solo art debut at the Fifth Annual Valley Arts4All in Riverfront Park on May 7.
“Lately, I have been experimenting with different styles, which is both challenging and rewarding because it helps me grow as an artist,” she said. “I plan to explore the avenue of the fantastical in the weeks to come with themes such as fairy tales and mythology.”
Her latest creation is an illustration inspired by Alice in Wonderland using watercolor, acrylic and colored pencils. Due to her full-time teaching position, most of her art business takes place during the summer and weekends.
The Michigan-born artist stated that her family moved around a bit because her father was in the United States Air Force, but they ultimately settled in Susquehanna County.
“As I grew up, I always enjoyed art and creative endeavors such as singing and acting,” Koopmann said. “When I got into 10th grade, I realized that art was one of my serious passions. I really tried to develop my skills and future goals around that time.”
She would later receive her master’s degree in art education at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Koopmann found her way to Sayre after being hired as an art teacher for Sayre High School.
“My students inspire me every single day,” she said. “I help develop their creative voices on an individual level. I have seen so much talent just from the Valley area alone. It means a lot to be a part of their journey.”
She loves being a teacher, which she said is a fantastic and rewarding career field.
“It has taught me that everyone needs and deserves grace, including myself, for creativity to thrive,” she said. “I have to allow myself to fail and push through bumps in the road, have fun with what I do and foster a sense of adventure.”
Anyone interested in purchasing her artwork or viewing her art gallery can go online at www.etherealeasel.com or Ethereal Easel’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. Koopmann also creates work in progress videos of her art pieces that can be viewed on TikTok.
