EAGLES MERE — The Eagles Mere Museum is bringing back a tour that celebrates the historic architectural beauty of Eagles Mere homes while educating people on the renovations and updates that the historic homes built as early as the 1880s have undergone.

The tour, called “Everything Old is New Again,” will feature more than a dozen cottages that have recently been renovated. Tours will begin on the porch of the Eagles Mere Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.