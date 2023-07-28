EAGLES MERE — The Eagles Mere Museum is bringing back a tour that celebrates the historic architectural beauty of Eagles Mere homes while educating people on the renovations and updates that the historic homes built as early as the 1880s have undergone.
The tour, called “Everything Old is New Again,” will feature more than a dozen cottages that have recently been renovated. Tours will begin on the porch of the Eagles Mere Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The tour was inspired by the early photos of Eagles Mere cottages in the Eagles Mere Museum exhibits. When compared to the same cottages on the village streets today, it’s clear that renovation has been an Eagles Mere tradition as a resort community. Just as times, styles and family circumstances have changed, the historic homes have too, both inside and outside.
Once attendees register for the tour, they will receive a guide with a map of the locations and a brief history of each cottage. Attendees will then travel to cottages on Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania and LaPorte avenues, in the park and on Crestmont Hill. There will also be a raffle for a one-of-a-kind queen-size Eagles Mere Toile quilt, donated by Devine Designs, Inc.
Reservations are encouraged and tickets can be purchased in person at the Eagles Mere Museum or by calling (570) 525-3155. Due to the number of steps at the homes, the tour is not handicap accessible.
