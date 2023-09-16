TOWANDA — Multiple people, including a 10-year-old boy, were recognized for helping save the life of one Bradford County man.
TOWANDA — Multiple people, including a 10-year-old boy, were recognized for helping save the life of one Bradford County man.
On May 20, Louis Martin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest outside his home while his 10-year-old grandson, Noah, was nearby.
A cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating and prevents blood flow, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“More than 356,000 people have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the United States every year, and about 60% to 80% of them die before reaching the hospital,” the CDC adds. This averages to roughly 1,000 people per day. Less than 10% survive the hospital discharge, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. In 50% of the cardiac arrest cases, there is no one nearby to help the effected individual.
Noah reacted quickly and alerted his grandmother, Patti, who proceeded to call the Bradford County 911 Center.
“The call was answered by 911 Director Robert Repasky who at 8:59 a.m. dispatched with the assistance of his partner, Stacy Cotter, the Canton Volunteer Fire Department and Western Alliance to a CPR in progress call,” Rosenheck said.
The 911 operators instructed Patti Martin on how to perform CPR on Louis prior to the arrival of first responders. They arrived within four minutes, continued CPR and transported him to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Before arriving at the hospital, Louis achieved ROSC or Return Of Spontaneous Circulation, which is the return of cardiac activity. Air medical Life Flight proceeded to transport him to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for advanced cardiac care. Louis eventually recovered and was discharged from the hospital.
“Louis is an exception to the statistic and is here with us today because of the efforts taken by his grandson and wife and the heroic efforts of [emergency and medical personnel],” Rosenheck said.
Noah, Patti and all emergency and medical workers that helped save Louis’ life were recognized Thursday during the Bradford County commissioner’s meeting inside the Public Safety Center.
“CPR has been proven to increase the chance of survival by as much as three times, meaning that the training and education is critical,” Rosenheck said. “While 911 tele-communicators can walk an individual through CPR during a cardiac arrest, receiving training before the unexpected event will ensure knowledge and superior performance.
“Education is truly the key to success for these events,” he added.
Since May 20, Patti and Western Alliance EMS CEO Rodney Decker partnered to teach others the importance of CPR. Specifically, they have trained over 100 people in the emergency procedure.
Bradford County and local EMS agencies expect to host future CPR training courses free to the public in various parts of the county. For more information, contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
