'Exception to the statistic'

Family members of Bradford County resident Louis Martin and first responders were recognized Thursday for saving his life during a cardiac arrest event on May 20. They were recognized during the Bradford County commissioner’s meeting inside the Public Safety Center. Individuals honored for their live-saving actions include Noah Martin (Louis’ 10-year-old grandson), Patti Martin (Louis’ wife), 911 Dispatchers Stacy Cotter and Robert Repasky, Canton Volunteer Fire Department personnel Scott May, Cale Holmes, Nate Jennings and Rich Bardo; Western Alliance EMS paramedic Jim Cook; Life Flight Crew members Brian Freese and Charles Kiessling.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Multiple people, including a 10-year-old boy, were recognized for helping save the life of one Bradford County man.

On May 20, Louis Martin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest outside his home while his 10-year-old grandson, Noah, was nearby.

