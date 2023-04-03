ANNVILLE – Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await hard-working and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their families at the Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.
The SWVC is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and food service workers. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.
Anyone interested can learn more and even apply by attending the SWVC job fair from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11 at 7060 Highland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. The job fair will be tailgate themed and include hot dogs, soft drinks and snacks for attendees while they go through the application and interview process.
Working at the SWVC is an opportunity to broaden a career, learn new skills, and enjoy the comradery of fellow employees who care for those who served in the United States Armed Forces. The SWVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).
“As part of the SWVC staff, you will have an opportunity to grow professionally, while enjoying a career that allows you to care for the veterans and their spouses who make this home their home,” said Rich Adams, SWVC commandant. “We are excited to add new professionals with varying levels of experience to our team who can help us care for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.”
Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.
The SWVC will continue to host its weekly Walk-in Wednesday hiring events from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM throughout the year, providing the public a convenient way to explore employment opportunities and possibly receive a job offer on the spot without having to schedule an interview.
For questions regarding the SWVC job fair, call Jamie Cuthbert at 412-665-6868 or Gary Wisnick at 412-665-6725. Please apply for the position you are interested in prior to attending the job fair at www.employment.pa.gov. You can also apply for other DMVA positions across the state.
For more information about admission, employment, or volunteer opportunities at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit Veterans Homes. You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.
