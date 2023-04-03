ANNVILLE – Exciting and career-enhancing opportunities in long-term health care await hard-working and compassionate people who want to care for American veterans and their families at the Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

The SWVC is looking to hire registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and food service workers. Onsite interviews and conditional offers may be made the day of the event. Please bring two forms of identification.