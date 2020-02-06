NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Over 40 Towanda pupils on their best behavior were rewarded with a day at the spa at the Northern Tier Career Center on Wednesday.
The spa day is a new incentive for students at Towanda to exceed expectations in the classroom. High performing kids were selected to either get a haircut, pedicure or manicure from NTCC cosmetology students during the school day.
“We wanted to recognize them and pamper them for a day,” Elementary Principal Susan Higley said on Wednesday morning at the school.
“We just brought our fifth graders here to see the whole career center as a part of our chapter 339 career-readiness, so the kids are aware of everything here. This is only going to open the door further because the kids will be apart of the services that they’re doing… It’s exciting,” she continued.
The spa day is not just a reward for the students, it also exposes them to different career paths and may give the student an experience they have never had the opportunity to try before.
“The career center is a great avenue for some of them to take. It’s expanding every year,” Higley remarked. “They’re really excited about it. When some of the kids from the first group came back to school they were just beaming.”
Higley said that if the day proves successful the school would continue to offer rewards like the spa day or specialized days to other departments of the NTCC.
