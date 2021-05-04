Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.