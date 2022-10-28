TROY — Purchases and losses were a concern at Troy’s Tuesday school board meeting.
The meeting began with the principals of WR Croman, Troy Intermediate School, and Troy High School reporting the success of last week’s Trojan Day.
Mr. Brian Wilcox reported the students of Croman enjoyed playing with pumpkins donated by Farmer Fred’s and ate picnic style lunches. Troy Intermediate School students had a host of activities at their choosing, including going apple picking and roller skating, according to Mr. John Imbt. Mr. Scott Brion noted students were able to play games outside on the track at the Intermediate School, and a movie was shown in the auditorium for students who didn’t want to participate in the games.
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias said this was the first, and hopefully first annual, Trojan Day. The purpose of the day was to provide fun and socialization activities to students.
“We hope to do this each year as a mental and physical health day for the students. It’s a chance for kids to be kids,” Elias explained.
While reading the financial reports, Mrs. Bonnie Bixby reported to the board that the walk-in cooler at Troy Intermediate School broke down, and a smaller cooler was borrowed from Vinnie’s Pizza to make do until a new one can be purchased. She estimated a new one would cost $30,000.
During general board discussions, Elias reported to the board that she had been attempting to secure repairs and finishing of the bathroom/concession building at the track.
Elias said that the building does not match any of the corresponding blueprints at the school or at Hunt Engineering, the firm that originally drew up the plans for the building. When representatives from Hunt came to inspect the building and potentially draw new plans, it was determined that the building has several flaws that could cause it to fail a municipal code inspection.
“We found that there’s only one load-bearing wall when the plans call for two, and the one that is load bearing needs set on a foundation. Some trusses were supposed to be built with 2 by 16’s when they were actually built with 2 by 6’s. (Director of buildings and grounds) Shawn Horton came up to inspect it, and he found a mold-like substance,” Elias determined.
Hunt engineers recommended the School District pare down the building, getting rid of the mold-like substance and tearing out the parts of the building that wouldn’t make code in order to get a permit to repair what needs to be repaired.
“You can’t get a permit to finish it if it doesn’t meet code. You need to take it down to where it does meet code so you can get a permit to fix and finish it,” board member Dan Martin explained.
Horton also explained that leaving sections of the building open to the elements had caused issues, including the mold-like substance and weakening of the structure.
Cheryl Angove asked what costs the school district had incurred to this point in constructing the building. Business manager Traci Gilliland explained that the $23,725 spent on the project had come from donated funds, and there were still “around $20,000” to be used. Gilliland noted that the donations had been meant to “offset costs” of the project, meaning the district had always planned to incur some cost.
Horton explained that the work to cut a concrete footer for the one load-bearing wall would be more time, effort, and money than simply disassembling the building and starting anew.
“We should have finished it earlier,” Martin said.
The school district is currently working with Hunt Engineering and looking into a demolition permit for the building. It will either need torn down and rebuilt this fall before the winter sets in, or left alone until spring.
