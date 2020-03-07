Exploring the questions of the Cal Harris trial

ATHENS BOROUGH — “This was a story that needed to be told,” private investigator and now author David M. Beers told an overflowing crowd at the Spalding Memorial Library Thursday evening.
The story he was talking about was a behind-the-scenes look at the investigation into the disappearance and presumed murder of Michele Harris, a former waitress at Lefty’s in Waverly, and the four murder trials that resulted for her husband, Cal Harris.
More than three years ago, Harris was found “not guilty” following a bench trial for the murder of his wife, whose body has never been found. Shortly after the verdict — the culmination of a 15-year process — Beers began work on his book, “Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story,” with the blessing of Harris himself, which he presented Thursday evening.
Beers had worked as a private investigator for Harris, initially hired to find the whereabouts of Michele after her disappearance, and then became an investigator for Harris’ defense after New York State Police filed charges that led to the first jury trial in Tioga County Court in 2005.
Speaking to a room full of people and many more watching via livestream in the library’s lower level, Beers outlined the progression of the case with projected images while highlighting different aspects the he believed proved Harris’ innocence.
With lead New York State Police investigator Susan Mulvey, Beers said within two days of Michele’s disappearance, she had told Harris’ business attorney after some questioning that she knew Cal killed Michele and she would prove it.
“This was even before they found blood in the garage,” Beers explained, noting that there were only about 10 small drops of blood found between the garage and the entrance to the home, some of which was connected with Michele. The blood was also dried when police found it.
“There was no way to determine how long it had been there, so the age of the blood became a major issue because once it is dry, there is no scientific method to determine how old it is, so it could be days, weeks, or even months old,” said Beers.
He also pointed out that Mulvey’s father, John Andrews, used to work for Cal and was fired.
“It didn’t go well,” Beers said.
Another point of controversy that Beers highlighted was nanny Barb Thayer saying that after Michele’s disappearance, Cal began getting rid of his wife’s items and was making it look like Michele never existed. Cal, Beers explained, had to pick up many of her belongings after they were strewn about from the investigation, and chose to box them up and store them in the basement. Thayer, he added, asked Cal if she could have some of the clothes for her daughter, “and then she offered to store them in her garage and have a garage sale in the spring.”
“He said, ‘I had never would have thought of that, but as long as she was willing to do that, I said OK,’” Beers continued. “He said, ‘But I didn’t get rid of everything.’” Cal then showed Beers where Michele’s items were stored on the property. “Sure enough, Michele’s things were still there — a lot of them. Designer clothes in the master bedroom closet, a fleecy robe in the bathroom closet … photo albums, a wedding album, special occasions with the children — birthdays. Everyone of them had pictures of Michele. Even in the kids’ rooms, they had pictures of their mom on their dressers. But if you listened to Barb Thayer, these things weren’t there.”
There were several other suspects, however, according to Beers. He highlighted different men Michele had become involved with before settling in on Stacy Stewart, an experienced steel worker from Texas who was recruited for Nucor Steel in Chemung as it was starting up.
Like the other boyfriends, Stewart had taken a polygraph test. But while all the others passed, Beers said state police would not hand Stewart’s results over.
Cal’s first trial, a jury trial, ended with a conviction, but it was overturned after farmer Kevin Tubbs came forward with new information. After seeing news accounts about the first trial before the “guilty” verdict was handed down, Beers said Tubbs realized that the woman, man, and black pickup truck he saw at the end of the Harris driveway around 6 a.m. on Sept. 12 was important to the case. His description of the woman matched Michele, while the man and the truck matched Stewart and his vehicle. The truck partially blocked the road, causing Tubbs to slow down due to the large hay trailer that he was hauling, and see that the woman was crying or had been crying.
Another witness who reached out to the defense after the initial verdict, Nucor worker Steve Greene said there was talk around the plant that Michele had been with a few of the workers before her disappearance, although he didn’t know their names.
Another motorist traveling Hagadorn Hill Road that morning, John Steele, supported Tubbs’ claims, adding that through a window that was rolled down, he heard the man tell the woman to “just get in the damn car.”
Before the second trial, however, Steele passed away, so he was unable to testify.
Beers said this called into question the state police narrative in which Michele had left a boyfriend’s house at 11:15 p.m. and arrived home around midnight, when they believe she was assaulted and killed by Cal in the entryway.
Cal called Thayer to the home to help with the kids shortly before 7 a.m. since he had not seen Michele.
Investigating further, Beers learned that Stewart had purchased a home on Edgecomb Hill Road in Lockwood less than a month before Michele’s disappearance, which he ended up abandoning without making a single payment on it and moving back to Texas.
“He never tried to sell it. He just walked away from it,” said Beers. “That was another red flag for me.”
He noted during a question and answer portion that Stewart has not been found since traveling south.
The new owners of the Edgecomb Hill Road property allowed investigators to dig up the concrete floor of a detached garage after radar indicated an unknown mass under it. It ended up being a clay deposit.
A second trial was held in 2009. Cal was found “guilty” by a jury and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He spent 38 months in the Auburn Correctional Facility before the Court of Appeals overturned his conviction. Based on a recommendation from the appellate court, Cal was granted a venue change to Schoharie County, where his third trial in 2015 ended with a hung jury after 11 days of jury deliberations.
Although Cal’s new attorney, Bruce Barkett, was unsuccessful in getting permission to use evidence to show third-party culpability, or that someone else might have committed the crime, he was successful as a new judge readied to preside over the fourth trial, which unlike the others was a bench trial.
Before seeking the new motion, Beers remembered Barkett telling the defense team that he would need “something more.”
“We tracked down Stacy Stewart’s truck. When he moved back down to Texas, it had been repossessed, auctioned off, and resold,” Beers said. “We located the new owner.”
Searching the truck, they found blood on the backseat and behind the passenger side door panels. They also found a diamond earring behind the passenger side seatbelt retractor, which Cal said looked like a pair he bought Michele, according to Beers.
“If you look at several of her photographs, she’s always wearing diamond earrings that look very similar,” said Beers.
Due to the age of the evidence, investigators were unable to obtain a full DNA sequence from the blood or earring to completely connect them with Michele.
Investigators returned to Stewart’s old property after hearing comments about him burning bloody clothes as part of their investigation. A dig into the burn pit uncovered part of a bra strap, a dime from 1997, a house key, fancy button, a 7-inch knife blade, navy blue and beige fabric swatches.
“All of these items have a circumstantial connection to Michele Harris,” he said.
Investigators also searched a pond on the premises with no luck.
Following his presentation, attendees peppered Beers with questions for about a half-hour. Some shared concerns about the negative characterization of Michele and how Lefty’s was characterized as a “dive bar” in national media and as a “rough establishment” in his book.
“I took my family there,” one participant exclaimed.
Other questions included if Cal’s defense brought up Mulvey’s conflict of interest to the judge. Beers said they only brought it up to the district attorney, who dismissed it. Another question focused on the lie detector test that Cal took for the defense that turned out inconclusive. Beers said Cal offered to take a polygraph for the state police, but his attorney at the time advised against it.
Some other questions focused on Beers’ own personal take on the case.
“Was Cal a suspect? No doubt. A lot of what they (state police) did was certainly appropriate,” he said. “But there came a time when new information came forward that, in my mind, wasn’t investigated the way it should have been.”
Beers also believed there should have been better oversight with the state police investigation.
When asked what he think happened, Beers saved that answer for those who read his book.
