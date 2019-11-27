TROY — Since he was five-years-old Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Retired John Herrington dreamed of taking to the skies as a pilot — two retirements and a third “career” of volunteering later, he has risen to one of the most honored heights Troy Area School District has to offer in as a Distinguished Alumni.
During a ceremony held Monday morning, the Troy Area School District Foundation inducted Herrington into its Hall of Distinguished Alumni, celebrating both his achievements in the sky and his continued service to the Troy community.
Herrington, a Troy native and graduate of Troy High School’s class of 1958 was highly involved in his community from an early age as he is an Eagle Scout, played trumpet in Troy’s band, was a Trojan athlete and was active in his church, told Troy Area School District Board of Directors member Bill Brasington.
After graduating high school, Herrington attended Gettysburg College and eventually Officer Training School with the United States Air Force in 1962. After earning his Silver Wings in March of 1964 he was deployed to Southeast Asia as part of Operation Rolling Thunder and later served his country honorably with deployments to Germany, Korea, Iceland and in multiple states.
Brasington told that Herrington retired from the Air Force in 1985 with awards including a Distinguished Flying Cross, six Air Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals and over 3000 flight hours, many in the Phantom where he traveled faster than twice the speed of sound.
Herrington then launched his second career, staying in the clouds with civilian positions as a Systems Safety Engineer and Flight and Technology Engineer before retiring for a second time and moving back to his hometown of Troy.
He has since moved into his “third career” of volunteer work and continues to serve in many areas including as a Boy scout Advisor, President of the Glenwood Cemetery Board, volunteer pilot with the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center in Elmira New York and helping to organize Troy’s annual Memorial Day celebrations as well as working to connect veterans and young people.
“The foundation he needed to be successful in life came from our small town, supportive community,” Brasington stated, deeming Herrington a “role model” and “the textbook definition for membership in the Hall of Distinguished Alumni.”
“Being linked to all the people whose names are on that wall out there in the lobby is truly a humbling experience,” Herrington said.
The Lieutenant Colonel shared about his “journey around the world and back to Troy,” first by focusing on his gratitude to God, his wife, family, mentors, classmates and fellow veterans and then by imparting learned wisdom to students through five “nuggets.”
“Nugget” number one, he stated, was that students should not attempt to live life alone.
“Help comes from many sources, take advantage of it and if possible pay it back, but at least pay it forward,” Herrington said.
Herrington also passed on a bit of wisdom he was taught by one of his flight instructors, to “always keep your eye on your horizon.”
He told students that though his instructor meant for the advice to be applied to flying a plane, he now views the lesson as a “metaphor for life in general” — a reminder to focus on one’s goals and what is truly important.
“The horizon is life, if you lose track of it you’re in really big trouble,” he commented.
Herrington also urged students not to “let dreams blow your dream” by daydreaming when they should be paying attention and to be persistent and “don’t give up if one path is blocked, stay positive because there are often other pathways to achieving your objective.”
In his fifth “nugget” of knowledge, Herrington reflected on a review his team failed when he was working as a civilian Systems Safety Engineer that ultimately won him his next job after he was given the opportunity to overcome with different giftings he possessed.
“Don’t sell yourself short, you probably have skills that you weren’t even aware of and you never know when those skills may form a catalyst that changes your life,” he noted.
Herrington also considered his time moving back to Troy with his wife Ellen and volunteering and the many opportunities he has been given to serve and encouraged Troy students to choose to help out with things they are interested in and where they can do the most good and make a difference.
“This town gave me my values and sent me out into the world with the tools I needed to survive. And when we were ready, it welcomed us both home and what could be better than that,” he concluded.
