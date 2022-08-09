SAYRE — The Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee hosted the 6th Annual Food Farm Family Festival, or F3 event Saturday in Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park.
The event focuses on promoting foods and activities for healthier living, according to event organizer Dick Heyler. He stated that there were less farmer vendors this year due to a bad drought that has effected produce.
“We usually have five or six vendors with vegetables, but we only have one this year,” said Heyler. “Some vendors called and said their vegetables dried up and the drought really hurt the farmer vendors this year.”
However, he stated that vendors that did participate were doing well and happy with the business that came in.
He thanked First Citizens Community Bank for providing $1,500 that goes towards the event’s voucher program.
“We translated that into $1 vouchers and we give out one pack of them to each family to use at F3,” he said. “That money helps the community and the farmer vendors, especially this year.”
One new vendor was Hayley Painter of the Tioga County, Pa.-based Painterland Sisters. She promoted her family farm’s organic skyr yogurt with flavors such as strawberry, vanilla bean and blueberry lemon. She was handing out free samples to all interested attendees.
Gary Gadow of Side of Greens, LLC promoted his company’s micro greens, which he grows and harvests for his customers. His company is part of the Homegrown By Heroes program, which verifies people’s veteran status and helps “ranchers, farmers, and fisherman of all military eras to sell their product as veteran owned and produced,” according to its website.
Another vendor was SouthView Station Farm’s Jessica Aeppli, who promoted her Athens company’s grass-fed lamb and beef. Other vendors that focused on education and community outreach included Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bradford County Branch YMCA and B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The event also had a booth titled, “Sock it to cancer,” where people could purchase locally made socks with proceeds going toward cancer awareness.
“It’s been a good turnout and we encourage healthy living with this event,” said Shelley Cowder of the Sayre Public Library. She was at a tent that provided STEM activities as well as coloring sheets for kids.
Becky Roof and other YMCA employees were encouraging physical fitness as they danced and used exercise balls as drums.
“Exercise and staying active is great for the body, so we are promoting that, while also having some fun here,” she said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
