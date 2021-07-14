TOWANDA BOROUGH – The PJM Business Center in downtown Towanda Borough has a new look through the assistance of the PA Route 6 Alliance Facade Grant Program. And it’s not the only one in Bradford County.
Through funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the PA Route 6 Alliance was able to invest $100,000 into more than 30 projects along the Bradford and Wyoming county section of the Route 6 corridor in partnership with the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
On Tuesday morning, some of the local beneficiaries gathered at the PJM Business Center along Main Street to celebrate the $56,853.39 provided to Bradford County alone.
Across the two counties, Hillyard said total project costs have equalled $209,701.66 to date, with more than $124,000 in grant funding provided to the businesses. These matches were capped at $5,000 each.
“Those match dollars go right back into their community or can go into their business for different renovations,” Hillyard said. “That’s what we’ve seen some of these businesses do, they’ve taken their reimbursement check and use it to improve their building elsewhere.”
Hillyard said these improvements have inspired other businesses and organizations to do the same in several communities.
PJM Business Center owner Anthony McLinko purchased the 602 Main St. property in November 2017. Although he had planned to redo the building from the get-go, he said the Facade Grant Program helped move things along.
“This was all empty,” he said. “We started with a remodel inside and the facade project, the exterior of the whole building, was part of that plan. … You can see we’ve changed quite a bit here.”
Through the efforts of Keystone Home Contracting, the building now features a stone and metal exterior, some new windows, and new signs.
Towanda Borough also helped with the removal of a tree to enhance visibility, McLinko said.
At around $20,000, it represents one of the program’s larger investments, according to Hillyard. She said many projects came in around $10,000, while some others were as low as $1,000 or $2,000 for upgrading an awning, door, windows, or applying a fresh coat of paint.
McLinko’s plan was to begin work in the spring of 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, work was delayed to the late summer/early fall.
Although McLinko faced some increased material costs due to the pandemic, “fortunately we were able to get it in before things went through the roof,” he said.
“It’s been a huge help,” he added. “There’s some other businesses up and down Main Street that took advantage of the program, too. As you drive down through, I think it makes a huge difference.”
Other Bradford County award recipients included the Keystone Theatre, Woody’s Ale House, Wyalusing Public Library, Wyalusing Valley Museum, Roof Jeweler & Awards, Plants ’N Things, Beauty & The Beard Salon, Deep Roots Hard Cider, and Calvary Chapel Endless Mountains.
Given the success of the program so far, Hillyard said the PA Route 6 Alliance’s goal is to implement it on other counties along the corridor. A funding application has already been submitted for the Great Lakes Region – Erie and Crawford counties – with plans to move to the Poconos after.
“If there’s enough interest, we could start the program over again,” Hillyard said.
The PA Route 6 Alliance serves 11 counties along the 427 mile state-designated heritage area. The program was implemented in the Pennsylvania Wilds region before coming to Bradford and Wyoming counties.
Between the two counties, three projects remain active.
