MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Monroeton woman was the victim of a recent Facebook housing scam, in which $600 was taken from her.
The 26-year-old victim responded on Facebook to an unknown individual posing as a landlord of a house in Towanda Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim sent $600 via money transfer to Louisiana after being told that she would receive keys to the house in return, the police report shows.
State police said that the incident was reported to them on Jan. 30.
Residents are reminded to never send money via wire transfer to individuals unknown to them, according to police.
Anyone who has information regarding the theft should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
