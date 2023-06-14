TROY — A local arts groups is gearing up for its annual exhibit during the Troy Fair set for July 24 to 29.
The Fine Arts Council of Troy is preparing for the Troy Fair Art Exhibit on the Lower Meadow. FACT members held a meeting Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building at the fairgrounds to discuss the exhibit.
During fair week, paintings will be displayed inside the Fine Arts Building as well as a nearby tent. Age groups include youth through age 12, teenagers from ages 13 to 17 and adults ages 18 and older. A judge will determine the exhibit’s best of show, as well as the first, second and third place winners in each age category. Fairgoers will get to vote for the people’s choice award.
Bradford County residents are encouraged to participate. Non-county residents will be considered depending on available space. Due to limited space, entries will be accepted by earliest postmark.
People should bring in their exhibit entries on Saturday, July 22 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specifically, paintings and other artworks should be brought to the Fine Arts Building.
Submitted work must be an original creation that has not been previously submitted and no older than three years. Submitted artwork must be framed and ready to be hung with a wire attached to it. The size of submitted artwork is limited to 36 inches in any direction including frame.
A raffle will also be held to fund the FACT scholarships to the top art student in four school districts. Those districts include Canton, Northeast Bradford, Towanda and Troy.
FACT is also seeking volunteers to oversee the exhibit during the fair. Work will consist of three shifts that include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m., and and 6 to 10 p.m.
The arts group currently has around 15 members and strongly encourages volunteers and new members, according to General Chairperson Theresa McKerrow. She stated that FACT’s membership has decreased in recent years. At one time, the group included around 60 members. She is hopeful that renewed memberships can keep the organization intact.
Anyone interested in participating in the exhibit can mail completed entries with fee by Wednesday, July 19 to McKerrow. Checks can be payable to FACT.
