When the Troy Fair Board was confronted with cancelling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, they found a creative way to bring the community together. Area residents didn’t get their 145th Troy Fair this year, and were instead welcomed to a food trailer event at Alparon Park in Troy.
The food event began on July 29, and will conclude this Sunday, allowing vendors to serve things up for a total of 12 days, and on a rotational basis. On Wednesday we visited the food event to get a taste of what it was all about.
On hand and taking care of the vendors was Troy Fair Board President Cathy Jenkins. She stopped near the Leona Meats booth to chat for a few minutes about the event, which she noted was organized primarily to help out the vendors.
To stay within the requirements set by Governor Wolf’s office, they had to keep the attendance below 250. Jenkins was happy to report on Wednesday that they have been able to do that.
Another thing Jenkins shared about was the rotation of the vendors. With a couple of dozen vendors opting to participate, they had to rotate them. For example, the famous Peach Shortcake, served up by New Covenant Academy, was to be on hand Thursday through Saturday. Firehouse Subs was an anticipated hit for Friday.
For Jenkins and the Troy Fair Board, having the fair food event is a good way to keep the park going. As the managers of Alparon Park, there are many expenses relating to electric and general maintenance. The food event is helping to keep the park funded.
“It keeps things going,” said Jenkins.
For the vendors, it’s a walk in the park.
Leona Meats, of Troy, was grilling up fresh meats, and stated that things were going well on Wednesday. One of the workers did note that attendance isn’t nearly as good as the fair, but that the community has come out to support them.
Karen from Cactus Taters and Lemonade echoed those sentiments, stating, “Most days we are doing pretty good,” and added, “It was very nice of them [the Fair Board] to do this.”
For most of the vendors, like Karen, the Troy event is it for this year. Doug Joseph of Elmira, who was cooking up smoked meats and serving them sandwich style from a log cabin shaped booth, stated that he lost six weddings this year and catering jobs for company picnics, like those at Cornell University.
“It’s been a tough year,” said Joseph as he served up a sandwich with horseradish and a side of coleslaw.
Right next to Joseph were Logan and Melyce Kenyon of Canton. They have been at Alparon Park since last Wednesday selling a variety of bubble teas.
“We were slated to do six fairs this year,” said Melyce, adding, “They all got cancelled.”
As for the Troy Fair Board’s food event, Melyce and Logan were 100 percent on board.
“We’re just so excited to be out,” exclaimed Melyce.
Over at a nearby picnic table, Gretchen and Dixie Brown, and Pat and Byran Dunn, all from Monroeton, were enjoying some freshly made fries and a smoothie.
“It’s good to get out and be in the nice weather,” said Pat Dunn.
For Byran, he likes the bubble tea.
