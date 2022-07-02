Fair housing expert speaks with stakeholders in Towanda

NORTH TOWANDA — Rising prices have affected the housing market of Bradford County and the rest of the state in recent months, which led to an expert on affirmative housing coming to visit and speak with stakeholders on their roles in dealing with the challenging situation.
Three community organizations, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Bradford County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging partnered to sponsor the public event open to any involved in the county rental and housing industry.
“There were a variety of stakeholders at the meeting. Social workers, landlords, tenants, all were there. It was encouraging,” reported Human Services Housing Specialist Mary Sturdevant.
The meeting, held Wednesday at the John Mosser Public Safety Building in North Towanda, was meant to function as a “conversation” between area stakeholders and visiting Director of Fair Housing and Commercial Properties for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Adrian Garcia.
Garcia, a certified Fair Housing Specialist, gave a presentation entitled “What is Fair Housing Really? An Encouraging Conversation about Housing Justice.” Garcia talked to the packed room about the essentials of housing and the history of the unjust housing practice known as “Redlining.” Redlining was a practice where mortgage lenders and renters insurance providers would mark certain neighborhoods on maps that they did not want to conduct business with, either through approving loans to otherwise qualified borrowers or extending renters insurance to lease holders. This discriminatory practice split otherwise similar neighborhoods into “haves” and “have-nots.”
Redlining practices are still a problem to this day, particularly in larger cities.
Garcia noted that it was the goal of the state and laws like the Fair Housing Act to prevent housing discrimination, expand housing choice, and help further opportunities in communities.
Sturdevant reported that those looking to rent are finding it difficult to find affordable, quality housing in the county, particularly those on a fixed income. The ideal, she noted was that renters would typically spend about a third of their income on rent, but with rising commodity prices and low wages, renters in the area can end up spending most of their monthly income just paying on a lease.
Garcia also talked with landlords about adjusting their offerings to better accommodate disabled people who might require better accessibility and may live on fixed incomes.
Sturdevant said the event produced much productive conversation from the different stakeholders on different ends of the renting issue.
