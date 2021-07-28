TROY TOWNSHIP — The Troy Fair is back for the first time since 2019 and fairgoers couldn’t be happier.
The 145th Troy Fair commenced on a hot and sunny Monday with crowds making their way through countless food vendors and rides.
Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public has been greatly anticipating a return to a beloved local event.
Long lines formed for rides such as the Ferris wheel, the Round Up, the Fun Slide and many more.
Sean Gisinger was a newcomer to the fair and watched as his son Vincent Moyer rode a mechanical bull designed for little kids at a steady speed.
Gisinger said his very first time there was great and it’s something he’s always wanted to attend.
“You go to some fairs that are huge and they don’t feel like home, but this one does,” he said.
He was looking forward to the truck pull and demolition derby events.
Troy native Susan Driscoll said it was great to be back because she goes to the fair every single year and that last year didn’t feel the same without one.
She was looking forward to seeing the demolition derby, which is a family tradition for her.
Jennifer Van Vliet was enjoying the hot day sitting in a lawn chair in the shade as she watched her 11-year-old triplets on a nearby ride.
“It feels amazing to be back because the Troy Fair is always my week off with my kids, so it’s our vacation,” she said.
She said her favorite part of fair week was trying the cheese steaks that were being cooked in a nearby vendor.
