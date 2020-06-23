Kris Wright loves his cows. Bring up his name in conversation with anyone who knows him and it’s one of the first things to be heard — Kris is a good man, he’s proud of his farm and he loves his cows.
Any farmer’s fear is looking at their barn one day and seeing smoke. On the night of Thursday, June 11, Kris’s wife Wendy heard the crackle of fire first. Kris’s love for his cattle drove him inside the flaming structure to try to save them and though 48 of his 50 milking livestock were lost that night, his love for them was not.
A small sign that reads “in loving memory of those who are forever present in our hearts” now sits near the ashes where the Wrights’ barn collapsed during the fire on Porter Road in Troy but inside their home Kris and Wendy are still standing, sad but strong, on the foundation of their faith, family, friends and farming community.
Kris has owned and milked cows since he was in high school and while Wendy grew up on a farm in Bradford County she refers to him as “the real farmer.”
Before moving to their Porter Road farm — which has historical relevance in Troy as it once was a popular local show barn — in the fall of 2002, Kris was a teen that grew up “in town” in Van Etten, New York but found his lifelong passion beyond its limits on the farm of his mentor John Mehling, a veterinarian in Bradford County.
Through Mehling’s mentorship and the opportunity to spend time with his cattle, Kris quickly developed his own fondness for the animals and decided on his future career — farming.
“It’s all I ever wanted to do,” he stated.
Wright cared for his farm mostly single handedly, with the help of only one other man, who has worked on the farm for 17 years.
The day of the fire, Wright found that there was a problem with his bedding chopper and wet down the barn, including the walls. Later that day a couple friends had the barn “on their mind” and stopped by to check on it, and Wright was working around the farm later that night with no problems in sight.
After dark, when Kris had gone to bed however, was when Wendy heard the “snap, crackle and popping,” looked out the window and saw flames spewing from the barn.
While the fire department was being called, Kris ran to the barn, knowing the skidsteer was parked near the door and tried to push the fire outside but flames had already reached the structure’s back wall, leaving him searching for water as he saw flaming hay coming down the hayshoot and thick smoke all around him.
Seven fire departments responded to the fire that night, as well as many nearby friends and other local farmers, according to the Wrights.
Kris told that while he was in one section of the barn trying to save his milk cows, numerous others joined him and the fire departments, some taking one cow that escaped to a nearby pasture while others loaded heifers into trailers brought by other area farmers and helped with gates brought by Judson’s Inc. “in the middle of the night.”
“There’s been a lot of support, just everybody has been great,” Kris commented, telling of how it touched his heart to see firefighters from three different departments sitting together, hot and exhausted after battling to bring the fire under control. “I think local businesses still remember when farming was it, and it’s a special thing for firemen too because they know about the animals, so I think it is, it means different things to different people but a lot of people still have some attachment. You can see it slipping away but the people that are attached are real attached.”
“The firefighters, they’re the real heroes,” Wendy said.
Thirty-two heifers were saved from the flames.
Tears that filled Kris’s eyes and shakiness that he fought in his voice speaking of the ones that were lost made the sadness he felt evident however.
“He’s not just a guy that had 50 cows...I mean he loved those cows. I used to joke that he had 50 wives across the road. Everybody knows Kris Wright is a cow man. Those cows were his life, they loved him...they’re loved,” Wendy said.
“Everybody has their top 10 (cows) and I probably had 25 of them. The farm’s one thing, the cows, that is the hard part,” Kris stated, explaining that they were the best herd the Wrights have ever owned.
Despite the heaviness in their hearts, the Wrights spoke of the future full of hope and assurance, not in exactly what it may hold but in their faith and all those that have rallied around them.
Wendy told that the Wrights have seen a huge outpouring of love, from friends, from their church family and even from unlikely places as they’ve received letters from farmers they have never met that have gone through their own barn fires and offer sympathy and well wishes.
A GoFundMe account has also been started to raise money for the Wright family, and has surpassed its first goal of $5,000 with $5,865 donated at the time of publication.
Wendy explained that they are extremely appreciative of everyone who has helped her family, but that it has been difficult for them to accept.
“It’s so much easier for us to give than it is to get,” Kris said. “I’ve been blessed my whole life, I’ve had opportunities, healthy family, all that. And do I think that because we had a barn fire that the blessings stopped here? Absolutely not.”
“We have a strong faith and we’ll get through as a family,” Wendy stated.
“Someone said I’m going to have to grow some humility through this and it is hard to accept stuff sometimes but everybody means well,” Kris added.
As for rebuilding, the Wrights don’t have answers at this time, but are considering whether they are able to get the farm back into working order.
“All money sense says don’t rebuild,” Kris said, noting that the industry has already been in a steady decline over the past several years, “but I don’t know if I’m ready to quit.”
Still a “cow man” to his core, Kris reflected on his favorite parts of farming over the years — times spent with “Doc” Mehling and of course, with his cattle.
“Whenever I start feeling down about stuff (troubles in the dairy industry), I go up to Doc’s and spend the day and everything is done by the books and the best feed and the best cows and it gives you a little inspiration, you come home feeling a little better about it,” Kris said. “My favorite part is, honestly, it’s on a Christmas Eve doing chores alone, you and the cows and it’s so quiet and that’s your thinking time and (no one is) here. They’re my times, when no one else is around and I’m just doing my thing.”
Individuals wishing to donate to the Wright family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kris-and-wendy-wright-barn-fire.
