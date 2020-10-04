WEST BURLINGTON – When the announcement came in January that the Apple and Cheese Festival in Canton had cancelled its 2020 event after more than three decades, the owners of Maple Ridge at Red Maple Ranch knew they had to step up for the community. And as more events cancelled due to COVID-19, the effort behind Saturday’s first-ever Fall Festival became more imperative.
On Saturday, the West Burlington Township ranch and wedding venue welcomed many with a variety of vendors, live music from the Good Time Brothers band, a bounce house, corn and hay mazes, a goat petting zoo from the neighboring Edwards Family Homestead, pumpkin bowling, and a pumpkin tent for photo opportunities or to purchase those Halloween season gourds.
“It’s wonderful,” said Pamela McKenney, who worked with husband Brian and daughter Sophia to make Saturday’s event happen. “And we have beautiful weather!”
Organizing Saturday’s Fall Festival took a lot of time and hard work, but the results produced plenty of smiles as children made their way through the Paw Patrol bounce house or corn maze, were able to mingle with the young goats, did a little shopping, or enjoyed some lunch with a show.
When it came to securing the vendors, Sophia said many actually reached out to them and were excited to participate in an event.
“We know it’s kind of been a rough year for everyone, so we wanted to hold something really fun,” Sophia added.
