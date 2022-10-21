Fall harvest season means more tractors on the road

Harvest season means tractors and other machines wont just be on the roads during parades, and drivers should take caution to avoid accidents.

 Review File Photo

Fall is a busy time in Northern Pennsylvania. From festivals to fairs to farmers markets, it’s a time where everyone in the area is moving around before they’re shut in during the cold winter months.

It’s also a busy time for the area’s farmers, and that can lead to dangerous situations. The last few weeks have seen Bradford County’s hundreds of farmers large and small take to the fields to bring in the last crops before winter. Everything from lawn tractors pulling wagons of pumpkins to top-of-the-line 8-wheel juggernauts hauling tons of shelled corn at a time is on the road right now.

