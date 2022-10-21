Fall harvest season means more tractors on the road

Fall is a busy time in Northern Pennsylvania. From festivals to fairs to farmers markets, it’s a time where everyone in the area is moving around before they’re shut in during the cold winter months.
It’s also a busy time for the area’s farmers, and that can lead to dangerous situations. The last few weeks have seen Bradford County’s hundreds of farmers large and small take to the fields to bring in the last crops before winter. Everything from lawn tractors pulling wagons of pumpkins to top-of-the-line 8-wheel juggernauts hauling tons of shelled corn at a time is on the road right now.
Drivers are reminded to take caution during these months, as collisions between passenger cars and tractors are not uncommon and can prove fatal.
One such incident occurred in 2017 when an elderly couple in Troy Township attempted to pass a tractor on the road, whereupon the vehicles collided and the driver, Richard Sherman, and his passenger, Donna Good, tragically passed away from their injuries.
According to the National Agriculture Safety Database (NASD), collisions between tractors and passenger cars often occur when the cars are traveling at a high rate of speed on country roads and are unable to stop or maneuver in time when they come upon a farm implement in the road.
Another issue is farmers living farther from the land they till. As farmland increasingly is consolidated into larger operations, travel over paved roads between a farmer’s home base and their fields is necessary, and that increases the potential for conflicts with regular traffic.
The NASD also has found in recent years that collisions between cars and tractors are becoming more deadly for the drivers of the cars. This is due to tractors growing in size and the improvements in safety measures on newer tractors that protect the operator.
Local efforts are always being taken to minimize those negative outcomes as well. The four FFA chapters hold a county Safe Tractor Driving Career Development Event each year where young members learn to safely operate farm equipment. The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau works to raise awareness on the issue.
“Each year we try and put out a PSA to newspapers and radio stations,” reported Barb Warburton, president of the county Farm Bureau.
Warburton explained that farmers run risks when they “wave someone by” and signal to cars behind them on the road to pass, as it opens them up to potential liability if a wreck occurs. Warburton urged patience when a passenger vehicle is stuck following farm equipment.
“I always tell people it’s better to get where you’re going and be five minutes late than risk it and cause an accident,” she said.
There is still heavy tractor traffic in the fields as farmers work to bring in the last of their corn harvest. And there is never a time of year where the roads are totally clear of tractor traffic. With that in mind, residents of the area are encouraged to follow Warburton’s advice: take their time, and be mindful of the area farmers. They don’t want to be on that road any more than the rest of us.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
