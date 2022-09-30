Fall Heritage Benefit Paddle will benefit historical society

TOWANDA — Anyone interested in exploring nature while contributing to a historical institution at the same time can sign up for the upcoming Third Annual Fall Heritage Benefit Paddle event.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 and is conducted by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Endless Mountain Outfitters. This year’s event will raise money for the Bradford County Historical Society.
The event will involve participants riding down the Susquehanna River for roughly 10 miles in either kayaks or canoes.
Attendees should arrive by 9 a.m. at EMO’s location at 7474 PA-187. Participants can bring their own kayak or canoe or rent one when they arrive. The water vessels will be loaded onto a transport and taken to the Bradford County Outboard Motor Club in Wysox. Participants will then get into their water vessels and paddle down the river back to EMO’s Sugar Run location for a barbecue dinner around 4 p.m. Deep Roots Hard Cider will also hold a tasting for attendees.
The annual event was initially created as a safe yet exciting way to have fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin.
“A lot of our museums and historical societies were really hit hard by the pandemic and were unable to open their doors to visitors,” Chamberlin said.
He stated that the paddle taps into EMHR’s two primary purposes of ensuring historic preservation and outdoor recreation development. EMHR manages the upper north branch of the Susquehanna River Water Trail, which makes it a perfect location for its events such as paddles and sojourns.
“We also figured it would be a great way to raise money for these organizations as well,” Chamberlin said.
The paddle’s first year in 2020 benefitted the Wyalusing Valley Wine Festival, while last year’s event benefited the French Azilum Historic Site.
BCHS will hold a history presentation after the paddle to incorporate education into the event, Chamberlin stated.
“We obviously want people to know our regional heritage, so it’s great to have educational programming with our local historians,” he said.
Chamberlin stated that the paddle has always been successful, but he hopes that more people will participate. Past events have had around 40 people, while this year has around 25 signed up. He attributes this to possible rain showers expected in the morning. Still, he believes the event succeeds in getting people to be more in touch wth nature.
“It’s always important, especially during COVID, for people to realize the benefits of the outdoors and getting that health and wellness factor,” he said. “We also have that opportunity to teach environmental stewardship. It’s important to teach people to respect the river and paddle on it responsibly and safely.”
During past paddles, organizers gave people trash bags for them to help clean up trash and litter along the river. Chamberlin expressed how people have always bonded very well in previous years as they paddled down the river.
“I think it’s important for people to network and meet with others that they haven’t paddled, hiked or cycled with before,” he said.
