Fall Heritage Benefit Paddle will benefit historical society

Pictured are participants in the 2021 Fall Heritage Benefit Paddle.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Anyone interested in exploring nature while contributing to a historical institution at the same time can sign up for the upcoming Third Annual Fall Heritage Benefit Paddle event.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 and is conducted by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Endless Mountain Outfitters. This year’s event will raise money for the Bradford County Historical Society.

