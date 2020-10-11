WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – The Susquehanna River sparkled on Saturday morning as it awaited it’s guests. Professional paddlers gathered at the French Azilum for a pleasant, educational boat ride thanks to the collaborative planning of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and Endless Mountains Outfitters.
The paddle replaced the Wyalusing Wine Festival, which was Wyalusing Valley Museum’s biggest annual fundraiser. Cain Chamberlain, Director of the EMHR, teamed up with EMO to create a COVID-19 safe event to raise funds for the museum. “We capped it at 50 people, and the wine festival normally has 750,” he said.
Participants were required to wear masks and practice social distance, an easy feat while dispersing into two-person canoes.
The EMHR originally had grant funding from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for a youth paddle and camping trip, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases within local school districts.
“They were kind enough to let us transfer the funding to this event,” Chamberlain said while unloading the boats.
EMHR decided to scrap the camping aspect of the original plan to transform it into a more peaceful day better suited for adult guests.
Chamberlain was excited to showcase two boat launches that the EMHR had funded earlier this year. He said, “We’re happy we can highlight French Azilum’s boat launch and the PEC Watershed mini grant to redo the launch at EMO.”
Deborah Courville, Treasurer for French Azilum, Inc., noted the drastic difference in the river’s appearance after undergoing EMHR-funded historical restoration. “Part of what EMHR and their grant programs do is to improve the opportunities for tourism in this area well as improve heritage sites,” she said, “French Azilum was founded in 1793 and now it’s a usable, beautiful river access.”
Chamberlain said that this was the first paddle in the effort to bring back tourism in Bradford County, and that it is not only a product of COVID-19. EMHR is currently planning on hosting paddles in 2021 and beyond. “Each time, we’ll pick a different section of the river and a different historical society and put on a similar event to help raise money,” he said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, local museums and historical societies weren’t allowed to open this summer, and were therefore greatly affected by the sudden loss of income.
The first and future Susquehanna paddles will give museum curator Morgan Clinton the opportunity to hold educational, historical presentations for participants. During Saturday’s presentation, Clinton said that she focused on the history of the river and how people have interacted with it roughly 500 years ago until now.
“The money raised from this paddle is from rented equipment from EMO, a dinner and cider tasting later on, and an included donation to the museum,” Clinton said, while watching participants walk down to the water.
Keep up to date with EMHR and EMO’s plans for future paddles and other historical site preservation efforts on their Facebook pages.
