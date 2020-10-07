COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — From a corn maze to face painting, pumpkin bowling to homemade donuts the Miller family offered Bradford County an array of autumn delight this weekend; all while honoring local essential workers.
Much excitement was brought to the Miller’s Sugar Branch Farm in Columbia Cross Roads on Saturday as over 1,000 people flocked to experience Superheroes Day at The Miller Maze.
Superheroes day hosted not only the live music, local vendors, hayrides and other harvest activities traditionally offered at the maze but also appearances from Western EMS, Troy Fire Department and a special Guthrie Air landing to remind event attendees to honor those who have continued working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizer Amanda Miller said the Guthrie landing was one of the most exciting parts of the day and was especially beloved by children in attendance.
“The kids were so amazed and the pilots so friendly and easy to talk to,” she commented. “Who would have thought they could land on a silage pad on a dairy farm?”
Miller stated that even with the many attendees on Superheroes Day the dispersed layout of the farm allowed for plenty of space for everyone.
“It never felt more than 59 to 100 in one location,” she noted.
“Given the COVID pandemic, I truly wanted to provide an outdoor, fun, family activity (that) hopefully has all sorts of positive fun vibes,” she said. “We need to focus on our community and wonderful things in our lives and this event was intended to help families enjoy God’s blessings around us.”
The Miller Maze will be open on Friday for Flashlight Light from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday for Featuring the Farmer Day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
