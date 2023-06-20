SAYRE – Families connected for some weekend fun that included fishing, treats and big prizes at Sayre Pond.

The Third Annual Penn-York Valley Kids Fishing Derby was held Saturday morning. The free event featured children ages 3 to 14 competing in three groups consisting of ages 3 to 6, 7 to 10, and 11 to 14.

