SAYRE – Families connected for some weekend fun that included fishing, treats and big prizes at Sayre Pond.
The Third Annual Penn-York Valley Kids Fishing Derby was held Saturday morning. The free event featured children ages 3 to 14 competing in three groups consisting of ages 3 to 6, 7 to 10, and 11 to 14.
There were 67 kids registered in the event. This was double the number of kids compared to the 2022 derby according to Kelly McElhaney, the event organizer. She thanked all of the sponsors, including title sponsor CVS Health. McElhaney also thanked the Sayre Elks Lodge 1148 for sponsoring ice cream sandwiches from Bethie’s Place. Other sponsors included the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and the business associations of Athens, Sayre and Waverly.
At one section of the pond, Sayre Elks members Mary and Rick Gowan recorded and measured multiple caught fish. They voiced that the Elks Lodge seeks to support local youth with events like the derby.
“It’s a chance for children and parents to get out together, it’s especially nice for dads on Father’s Day weekend,” Mary said.
Brian Sklaraowski was with his son Bodhi who was fishing at the pond the day before his fourth birthday. Sklaraowski stated that it was nice to help Bodhi fish on the eve of his little boy’s birthday and Father’s Day.
Josh and Dakotah Gorst brought their son Jaxon Gorst to participate in the derby. They stated it was a good morning to spend time with family. They also brought Jaxon’s grandparents to the derby as well.
Brothers Colton and Carter Kerr were having a friendly competition with each other seeing who could catch the most fish. Their father Doug was happy to get his boys involved in the derby. He heard of the event from a co-worker and thought it would be a perfect way to spend a Saturday morning with his sons.
James Janiszeski and his 12-year-old son David haven’t missed a derby yet at the pond. They expressed that it’s an event they always look forward to.
“Any type of community event is important, especially in smaller communities,” Janiszeski said. “They do a really good job with this event.”
Fathers and daughters were also bonding at the derby for a morning of fishing, fun and family connection. Ben Perry was with his daughter Charlotte who were all smiles casting their reels and hoping to bring in a big catch. Perry stated that it was nice to see a good turnout that had sunny skies and great weather. Seven-year-old Bianca Winslow caught four bullheads throughout the morning. Her father Gary stated that he loved every minute of the derby because they both enjoy fishing together.
“She seems to be the bullhead queen today,” Gary remarked about her multiple catches.
Eric Knolles manned one measuring station and stated that there were around 16 fish caught on his side of the pond. He expressed that Saturday was a good wholesome day for families to enjoy the outdoors.
Trophies were bestowed to children in the different age groups or those that brought in the biggest catches. The award for the largest fish caught went to Mason Harding who reeled in a 14-inch golden koi within the derby’s last few minutes. Eight-year-old Bentley Liddard was awarded for catching an 11.5-inch carp. For ages 6 and under, Vaughn Walker won for catching a nine and a half-inch bullhead. In the ages 7 to 10 group, the winner was Nivek Learn who caught a 12-inch large mouth bass. Learn had the magic touch that day as he reeled in around a dozen fish that included mostly sunfish.
