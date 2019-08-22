A Salvation Army program that has helped local families get their kids ready to go back to school for nearly two decades has assisted around 50 children so far this summer, and still has more to give for those in need.
“A lot of our county basically lives paycheck to paycheck, and they don’t have enough money to buy their kids new school clothes because they are just making ends meet,” said George Dunn, the case worker facilitator with the Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit.
This year’s back-to-school program began coordinating with families in late July, bringing them through an intake process that included documenting income and expenses to determine their eligibility. Those who were eligible were able to receive up to a $150 voucher to purchase school clothing and supplies at the K-Mart in Wysox Township.
Dunn said it feels good to be able to help out in this way.
“At the Salvation Army, we are all about helping the families who are in need,” she added.
The Back to School Program will continue until Aug. 30. Those seeking help are asked to call Dunn at the Towanda Service Unit office at (570) 265-5932 to set up an appointment.
