WYSOX TOWNSHIP- Control Tech USA hosted its first trunk or treat at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday night. Local vendors set up decorative stations spread out outside for children to walk through in their costumes and pick up candy. CC Allis & Sons Inc. of Wyalusing were one of over 15 vendors who came to show their support. They handed out bags of candy and represented their lumber business sporting red flannels and beards. “We wanted to help out the community and give the kids something to do since the parade was cancelled,” said Joanne Allis. Other vendors displayed flags and participated in group costumes. Kids smiled as they browsed the displays and collected goodies. “Because of COVID, we figured a lot of kids wouldn’t be able to go trick or treating this year,” said Michael C. Southworth of Control Tech. As an international company with five locations in Canada and 4 in the US, Control Tech could outsource for cheaper materials, but instead they choose to buy from the local communities that they’re involved in. Southworth told The Review that the original plan was to do a trunk or treat. Then, after meeting with Child Hunger Outreach Partners, they were able to create an event that supported local businesses and the food drive at the Wysox Haunted House, and provided Halloween fun for the local kids. “I realized that the ladies at CHOP needed money more than they needed canned food,” Southworth said. In addition to the non-perishable food items, Control Tech donated funds to the CHOP program on Saturday. “We reached out to the other vendors and asked them if they could find it in their hearts to donate too,” he said. Children who brought canned goods or other non-perishable food items to the trunk or treat received special Halloween-themed gifts, like vampire teeth and festive erasers. Southworth noted that the trunk or treat will continue for years to come. He said that next year’s event will be “even more over the top.”

