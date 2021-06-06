ASYLUM TOWNSHIP – The Endless Mountains Heritage Region kicked off their Family Fun Sojourn on Saturday, which continues today.
Participants will paddle 20 miles over the two-day period from the Wysox Township River Access Launch to Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run.
Participants met at the French Azilum Historic Site at 8 a.m. Saturday morning where they set up tents and campsites. Later returning to the site from Wysox, they were treated to live music from The Sorters, environmental talks from river guides and a history presentation before camping for the night.
All proceeds from the sojourn will benefit the Keystone Theatre and help it re-open.
The Keystone Theatre set up a blowup movie screen for the participants to watch while camping.
“Every paddle we are doing this year will raise money for a local museum or a historical society,” said Cain Chamberlin, the executive director of EMHR.
Chamberlin said his organization typically does youth sojourns, but the pandemic inspired him to have a sojourn where the whole family gets involved so they know that health guidelines are followed.
“This past year has been tough on everyone because no one has been able to get out,” he said. “Our event can bring people together while still being socially distant and enjoying a group event.”
While he would like to have had more attendees, Chamberlin acknowledged that his event competed with other events over the weekend like graduation ceremonies and parties.
Vanessa Billings-Seiler, the EMHR administrative assistant, was there to get attendees registered for the event and organized food preparations.
She sees the sojourn as an opportunity for people to get engaged with nature and local history.
“People should know how much fun it is and be able to get out to do something with your family,” she said.
According to the EMHR’s website, its mission is to maintain and enhance the unique rural character and culture of the Endless Mountains.
Keith Brown, the owner and operator of Endless Mountain Outfitters, a canoe and kayak rental service in Sugar Run, was there to organize the trip and help people with renting kayaks.
“It’s not a strenuous paddle that we are doing,” said Brown. “Its going to be nice and relaxing and we get to see amazing sites and wildlife on the water.”
Brown was also there to ensure safety. He gathered everyone under a pavilion at the French Azilum around 9 a.m. to make sure everyone wore life jackets and knew how to properly navigate the waters.
Drinking lots of water and wearing sunscreen on a hot day like Saturday was stressed by all of the organizers.
Attendees were then shuttled to the launch site in Wysox in two vans that pulled kayaks and canoes on trailers.
At the launch site, Brown gathered everyone together to go over safety guidelines one more time before finally helping participants into their kayaks and canoes.
Around 10:30 a.m., the participants finally got in their vessels and paddled down the river with Brown leading them.
EMHR has future paddling events scheduled for July 10, July 31, and Oct. 2.
