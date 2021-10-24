NORTH ORWELL – Capt. Frank N. Moore did so much for other people. Saturday afternoon, they did something special for him.
Descendants of the late North Orwell resident officially dedicated a sign honoring the 19th- and 20th-century man and his work as a state legislator, military officer, businessman and community leader. The sign stands along Cemetery Road in North Orwell, near its intersection with Route 187.
There, around two dozen family members and friends gathered to see the sign and hear remarks by relatives who led the project and others. Those speaking were state Rep. Tina Pickett, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller, Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley, and relatives Cathy Moore Rought and Deb Edsell Bolton.
They stood in front of the large blue sign, which included photos and a summary of Moore’s accomplishments. “Frank Moore was a politician, soldier, farmer and friend of the people of Bradford County,” it reads. “He was born and died on the Sunshine Farm on Captain Moore Road 3 miles north of here.” Born April 11, 1858, he was elected to the state legislature three times; served as a captain in the Spanish-American War; and was a local leader, serving as Bradford County treasurer and establishing a phone company, among other activities.
Frank Moore died Feb. 20, 1936, and is buried in the North Orwell Cemetery, only a few yards from the new sign.
The sign also holds a small box with free brochures giving more information on Moore.
Before the program, Deb Edsell Bolton, one of the sign-project leaders, explained the captain was brother to her great-grandfather, Charles Moore. She said members of the Moore and Tyrrell families’ reunion group had been looking at old photos and found information on Moore. And they realized: If they didn’t do something to preserve that history, no one would. “We really need to do something,” someone said.
They tried to get a state historic marker put up, but there was too much paperwork. “So we just decided to do our own.”
“This sign is phenomenal!” Pickett declared during the program. “I’m just totally amazed by what he accomplished!”
She discussed some of Moore’s projects, such as his work on behalf of agriculture and the phone company, many of them listed in written biographical information.
“He had 17 primary-sponsored bills that became law,” she noted, explaining how difficult that is to do. Much of his work focused on agriculture. Pickett noted Moore’s efforts made it illegal to adulterate milk and established a dog tax to protect sheep. He worked with Gov. Gifford Pinchot, known as the governor who worked to get farmers out of the mud, on his road-building efforts.
“He WAS the voice of the farm community. … Mr. Moore was a prolific problem-solver,” Pickett said.
“You can only imagine what the commute was like!” she remarked of his trips from North Orwell to Harrisburg. “It was a major thing just to get down there.”
“A lot of people take agriculture for granted,” Miller stated. But if they want to have houses, clothes and food, they shouldn’t, he said.
He thanked everyone who made the sign a reality. “This is a much better sign,” than the state’s would have been, he insisted.
Farley referred to Pickett’s comments on traveling to Harrisburg. He reported that when a member of the Piollet family, well-known in Wysox-area history, made a trip to Philadelphia in 1836, he had to travel by horse, raft, boat and stage coach, taking four days and spending $15.
Frank Moore had a great-grandfather who fought in the Revolutionary War and a grandfather in the War of 1812, Farley said. His own company trained in Chickamauga, Ga., where many died from typhoid fever due to insufficient water. Frank Moore’s brother, Charles, was one. Later, Frank formed a local Spanish-American War veterans’ association, naming it after his brother.
“I’m really proud of these folks for getting this sign done.”
Bolton thanked supporters, including Brad and Cathy Moore, who provided a box of historical information; Orwell Township, which let them build the sign along the road; KB Custom Graphics, for making the sign; Bradco Printers, which did the brochure; Rich Daum, who provided a van to shuttle guests to and from the Orwell Church parking lot; Larry Katchuk, who drove the van; speakers; and reunion members.
Bolton concluded by noting the inscription on Moore’s headstone: “He tried to make the world better.”
Pickett responded. “Obviously, he did!”
FRANK MOORE’S LIFE
The new sign notes highlights of Moore’s legislative career:
--”Elected to the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives for three terms.
--”Serving as legislator, ‘Farmer Moore’ introduced 17 bills, some of which were to: establish the State Department of Agriculture, define a legal standard for milk, make it illegal to adulterate dairy products and vinegar, compel the state to build county bridges destroyed by storms, floods or fires; form the State Livestock Board.”
Some of his local accomplishments listed were: founding the Moore Telephone Co., “the first independent phone line stretching 250 miles in eastern Bradford County into New York”; organizing the County Taxpayer Association and the North Orwell Sunday School picnic; serving as county treasurer and local justice of the peace; and developing the Lake O’Meadows resort and boys’ camp.
It also highlighted his military career:
“In 1898 during the Spanish-American War, Moore organized and was named captain of Co. M, 9th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, the regiment representing Bradford County.” Charles Moore, too, is buried in North Orwell. “A plaque given by Capt. Moore to pay tribute to the men of Co. M hangs on an exterior wall of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda.”
Additional personal information provided by relatives explains: Moore was born April 11, 1858, the sixth child of James and Sarah Elizabeth Baldwin Moore. The family lived in various areas before returning to Bradford County. Frank Moore attended school at the Rome Academy, Lowell Business College in Binghamton and Wyoming Seminary, in Kingston, Pa., and lived most of his adult life on the Sunshine Farm.
He married Ida LaVan and had five children: Jennie, Guy, May, Helen and Ellen.
He was a knowledgeable farmer and historian, served as first president of the Automobile Club of North Orwell, served as first president of the Rome First National Bank and on its board, was overseer and member of the legislative committee of the State Grange, and was on the state Tax Commission.
