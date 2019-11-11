HERRICK TOWNSHIP — A Herrick Twp. family of five is without a home and all of their possessions after a fire brought down the structure on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 3059 Cold Creek Road and quickly spread throughout the entire wood-framed structure. William Pavasco, the father of the family, told The Review on Sunday evening that his wife and three children were home at the time of the blaze and escaped with their pets, without injury, but lost everything inside of the home.
William was at work at the time of the fire.
Pavasco said that he rents the home and did not have renters insurance.
He continued to say that it was explained to him by firefighters that the fire originated near the entrance of the house, but that not much else was known.
In the hours since the fire, the surrounding Herrickville and Wyalusing community has already begun to donate clothes and items to begin the Pavasco’s rebuilding of their lives.
“They’re loving people around here,” said Pavasco, who moved to the Herrick area with his family from Butler, Pennsylvania. “People are reaching out and bringing in clothes for everyone.”
The Pavascos are in need of beds, among all other household items for the family to use while they search for a new rental property. Currently they have a place to stay, but will be sleeping on the floor.
“We loved that place,” Pavasco said of the lost home that offered a breathtaking view and large yard for their children and pets.
“We’re so thankful for all of the people that have helped us so far. I’d also like to preemptively thank everyone for their help in the future,” Pavasco added. “The fire departments were excellent, and the Herrickville Fire Chief (Jason Boatman) was very helpful.”
Herrick Township Fire originally responded to the blaze and were aided by Wysox, LeRaysville and Wyalusing fire crews.
The family asks that anyone who wants to contribute to email billbobag1984@gmail.com for directions on how to do so.
