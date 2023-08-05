At the hilltop pavilion at Mt. Pisgah State Park, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau recently held its annual picnic.

The well-attended event featured a meal provided by members of the Farm Bureau. Representatives from the Bradford County Conservation District and the Heritage Village & Farm Museum were on-site engaging with the farmers that found time to attend the day’s picnic and meeting.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.