At the hilltop pavilion at Mt. Pisgah State Park, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau recently held its annual picnic.
The well-attended event featured a meal provided by members of the Farm Bureau. Representatives from the Bradford County Conservation District and the Heritage Village & Farm Museum were on-site engaging with the farmers that found time to attend the day’s picnic and meeting.
A host of elected officials were on-hand to show their support for the Farm Bureau, including Bradford County Commissioner Darryl Miller, who thanked the gathered farmers “for all you do.”
State Rep. Tina Picket (R-110) recalled a Farm Bureau event in Wyoming County and the positive impact it had on younger individuals.
“They were introducing young people to the different ways to approach agriculture, and that’s so important,” Pickett recalled.
Sullivan County Commissioner Brian Hoffman and candidate for Bradford County Commissioner Zachary Gates also attended, expressing their support for area farmers in turn.
Before everyone dug in, the crowd was led in a “milk toast” by county Dairy Princess Meredith Cole.
The event also hosted Tommy Nagle, Vice President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, who encouraged the members present to continue expressing their concerns to leadership.
“We represent your voices,” Nagle insisted, “We can only do what you tell us to do.”
After everyone ate, Tom Murphy was the guest speaker. He discussed recent activity in solar development on farmland.
“When you’re looking at it, there’s a lot of parallels between solar leasing and the natural gas development,” Murphy described.
Murphy explained the difference between community-scale and utility-scale solar. He noted that utility-scale development can involve hundreds of acres of land. Community-scale is smaller but not currently allowed in the state. That doesn’t stop developers from trying to lease land anyway.
“There’s been a lot of option agreements signed in the anticipation that the legislature will change things and allow community-scale,” Murphy said.
Murphy cautioned farmers to have lawyers go over option agreements carefully, as they often contain underlying leases written in. According to him, only 10-20% of signed projects are actually constructed. Murphy and the Farm Bureau will be hosting informational events later in the fall to discuss solar opportunities.
John Painter, a Tioga County resident and former member of the state board of directors, thanked everyone for their support as he looks to finish out his tenure. Painter said he was grateful for the time he served.
“All the relationships I built, the fundraising I was able to do, I’m proud of it,” Painter recalled.
When asked regarding what accomplishments he was most proud of, Painter pointed to environmental legislation.
“The Streambank Bills that Clint Owlett and Tina Pickett worked on were big,” he noted, “I always hate to see good farmland washed down the stream.”
Painter had been called to testify in defense of the bills in front of the state legislature in support of the bill. He also said he’d worked hard to reform the state milk marketing board to make it more fair for farmers.
During the event Bradford County Director of Safety Management Jeff Rosenheck gave a demonstration of a grain bin rescue device. Rosenheck thanked the local Farm Bureau for their help in purchasing the rescue chutes.
Entrapment in grain bins is an ever present threat to agriculturalists, as grain can act like quicksand, entrapping a person more and more as they struggle.
Rosenheck noted that there are three such rescue chutes in the county, but hoped they would never be needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.