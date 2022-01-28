The Ronald McDonald House in Danville has offered a place to stay for the families of Geisinger Hospital patients since 1971, and for the 24th year in a row, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau women’s committee is diligently working to support their mission.

Having housed well over 400,000 people since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House has long been used as a “home away from home” for the families of patients from across the state who face long commutes from their home community to the hospital. This has especially rang true to Bradford County, which was the ninth-most represented county at the House in 2019. Over 3,400 guests stayed at the House during 2021.

The House has always relied on donations for families in need, and that’s where local organizations such as the local farm bureau step in with the Farmers Care Food Drive. They will start collecting dropped-off items in earnest on Feb. 1 and will continue until Mar. 4, with final delivery of the goods to Danville on Mar. 8.

Food Supplies

The Ronald McDonald House is in particular need of shelf-stable food staples that have an expiration date of at least six months after the Mar. 8 delivery date. Items of particular value on this year’s "wish list” include snack items (crackers, chips, cookies), shelf-stable microwavable meals, cooking oil, condiments like BBQ sauce and salad dressing, baking mixes and icing.

Personal Care Items

Nail clippers and feminine pads

High Priority:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cube facial tissue boxes

8 ounce plastic cups such as Solo brand cups.

Cleaning Supplies

High efficiency laundry detergent

Sponges

Brillo pads

Good quality laundry baskets

High Priority:

Dishwasher detergent

Hand soap

Disinfecting cleaning wipes

Miscellaneous Items

Copy machines at the House are in high need of toner cartridges (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn).

Other items that are needed include:

Copy paper

AA and AAA batteries

Large plastic storage containers

Non-stick frying pans

Those wishing to help can also donate gift cards, but must make sure the gift cards are usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas. Walmart, Cole’s Hardware, Giant Foods, Weis Markets, Amazon, and Target are safe bets, and of course cash donations are accepted.

The Family Room at the hospital is in need of individuals to volunteer their time. Volunteer schedules are very flexible to accommodate a wide range of busy schedules.

Drop Off Sites

Sullivan County:

Redeemer Church in Dushore, Sullivan Review, Sullivan Coounty Extension Office, Hurley’s Market, American Legion 996.

Other locations include Sullivan County Court House in Laporte, Forksville Post Office, St. Paul’s Church in Overton, St. Peter’s Church in Elkland, and Jan’s Beauty Shoppe in New Albany as well as the Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs.

Bradford County Sites:

Towanda: Bradford County Action, Inc. 500 Williams St; St. Agnes School 102 3rd St.; Angela Resavage, 323 Golden Mile Road; Courthouse Commissioner’s Office.

Canton: Canton Independent/Sentinel and Canton area churches

Troy: Troy High School FFA, First Citizen’s Community Bank

Wysox: Bradford County Conservation District Stoll Center; Claverack Rural Electric Co-op, 32750 Route 6

Neath Welsh Congregational Church

Northeast VFW Post 6824 in Potterville

Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church

Herrickville United Methodist Church

West Warren First Congregational Church

North Orwell Union Church

Union Valley Mennonite Church in Ulster

East Smithfield Hardware

Bryan’s Meat Cutting

Athens High School FFA

PIVOT Physical Therapy, 116 Walnut St., Athens

Sayre High School, Brock Street entrance

Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction on Route 187

Tioga County, New York:

Nichols United Methodist Church, 122 Bliven St. in Nichols

Kinsley Chiropractic, 551 Broad St. in Waverly

Those with questions regarding the event or donations in need of pick up can contact Barbara Warburton in Sullivan County at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim at (570) 395-3462 in Bradford County

