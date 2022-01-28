The Ronald McDonald House in Danville has offered a place to stay for the families of Geisinger Hospital patients since 1971, and for the 24th year in a row, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau women’s committee is diligently working to support their mission.
Having housed well over 400,000 people since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House has long been used as a “home away from home” for the families of patients from across the state who face long commutes from their home community to the hospital. This has especially rang true to Bradford County, which was the ninth-most represented county at the House in 2019. Over 3,400 guests stayed at the House during 2021.
The House has always relied on donations for families in need, and that’s where local organizations such as the local farm bureau step in with the Farmers Care Food Drive. They will start collecting dropped-off items in earnest on Feb. 1 and will continue until Mar. 4, with final delivery of the goods to Danville on Mar. 8.
Food Supplies
The Ronald McDonald House is in particular need of shelf-stable food staples that have an expiration date of at least six months after the Mar. 8 delivery date. Items of particular value on this year’s "wish list” include snack items (crackers, chips, cookies), shelf-stable microwavable meals, cooking oil, condiments like BBQ sauce and salad dressing, baking mixes and icing.
Personal Care Items
Nail clippers and feminine pads
High Priority:
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Cube facial tissue boxes
8 ounce plastic cups such as Solo brand cups.
Cleaning Supplies
High efficiency laundry detergent
Sponges
Brillo pads
Good quality laundry baskets
High Priority:
Dishwasher detergent
Hand soap
Disinfecting cleaning wipes
Miscellaneous Items
Copy machines at the House are in high need of toner cartridges (Laser Jet Pro MFP M225dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn).
Other items that are needed include:
Copy paper
AA and AAA batteries
Large plastic storage containers
Non-stick frying pans
Those wishing to help can also donate gift cards, but must make sure the gift cards are usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas. Walmart, Cole’s Hardware, Giant Foods, Weis Markets, Amazon, and Target are safe bets, and of course cash donations are accepted.
The Family Room at the hospital is in need of individuals to volunteer their time. Volunteer schedules are very flexible to accommodate a wide range of busy schedules.
Drop Off Sites
Sullivan County:
Redeemer Church in Dushore, Sullivan Review, Sullivan Coounty Extension Office, Hurley’s Market, American Legion 996.
Other locations include Sullivan County Court House in Laporte, Forksville Post Office, St. Paul’s Church in Overton, St. Peter’s Church in Elkland, and Jan’s Beauty Shoppe in New Albany as well as the Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs.
Bradford County Sites:
Towanda: Bradford County Action, Inc. 500 Williams St; St. Agnes School 102 3rd St.; Angela Resavage, 323 Golden Mile Road; Courthouse Commissioner’s Office.
Canton: Canton Independent/Sentinel and Canton area churches
Troy: Troy High School FFA, First Citizen’s Community Bank
Wysox: Bradford County Conservation District Stoll Center; Claverack Rural Electric Co-op, 32750 Route 6
Neath Welsh Congregational Church
Northeast VFW Post 6824 in Potterville
Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church
Herrickville United Methodist Church
West Warren First Congregational Church
North Orwell Union Church
Union Valley Mennonite Church in Ulster
East Smithfield Hardware
Bryan’s Meat Cutting
Athens High School FFA
PIVOT Physical Therapy, 116 Walnut St., Athens
Sayre High School, Brock Street entrance
Wyalusing Livestock Market and Auction on Route 187
Tioga County, New York:
Nichols United Methodist Church, 122 Bliven St. in Nichols
Kinsley Chiropractic, 551 Broad St. in Waverly
Those with questions regarding the event or donations in need of pick up can contact Barbara Warburton in Sullivan County at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim at (570) 395-3462 in Bradford County
