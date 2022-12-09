Farm Credit partners with feeding Pennsylvania to fight hunger during holidays

Corinne Foster, Community Manager at Feeding Pennsylvania; Shea S. Saman, Chief Financial Officer of Feeding Pennsylvania; Raechel Sattazahn, Director of Industry Relations at Horizon Farm Credit; Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit.

 Photo Provided

Mechanicsburg, PA – Horizon Farm Credit partnered with Feeding Pennsylvania, a statewide network of food banks, by donating $110,000 to fight hunger during the holidays and beyond.

“As a cooperative, our Association is deeply connected to our local communities and customers,” said Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “Our farmers have committed their lives to feeding people; they’re producing high quality, nutritious food and are doing so more efficiently than ever,” he said. “Despite the tireless work of our farmers, too many Pennsylvanians struggle with access to fresh, local food,” Truitt continued. “We want to do all we can to further support those facing food insecurity.”