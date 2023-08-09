Farm Museum debuts new windmill

TROY — A new windmill has risen to the skies just outside Troy recently. This one is a bit shorter than the ones on Armenia Mountain, and it isn’t producing electricity.
Rather, its an old water-pumping windmill that now gracefully towers over the Bradford County Heritage Village & Farm Museum.
The windmill was donated to the museum by the Red Run Rod & Gun Club in Ralston six years ago, according to Debbie Lutz.
“We worked at it in spurts to get it repaired over the years,” Lutz explained.
Leading the project to fix the windmill was volunteer Ralph Knapp. According to him, the old piece was in need of a new shaft, bearings, brake, furling lever, and other parts. Some were donated by generous community members, while others were purchased over the years.
Museum volunteers were able to use their own resources for certain tasks. Antique forming machines in the museum were utilized to put the correct curve on some braces and new blades.
The exact age of the windmill is unknown, though Dale Palmer estimates it close to 75 years old.
“I know there were fishing competitions in little ponds down that way and this windmill was used to pump the water in the ponds,” he recalled.
The museum plans to install a “sucker tube” on the windmill soon so that they can demonstrate the wind-powered pumping in action.
The windmill was raised Friday by Mansfield Crane Services.
“They called us Thursday at noon and said they’d be here Friday,” Lutz said, “and we didn’t even have the thing assembled yet!”
That meant that Thursday evening consisted of a concerted effort by herself, Knapp, Palmer, Barbara Barrett, and Ralph Wilston to assemble the towering windmill and prepare it for raising. Assembly took close to four hours. The concrete pillars the windmill resides on were poured by Dylan Pepper.
Volunteers at the museum were excited to incorporate the windmill into their historical demonstrations. Its spinning red, white, and blue blades make it easily visible, marking the museum location for potential visitors.
