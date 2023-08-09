Farm Museum debuts new windmill

Museum volunteers worked on and off for six years to repair, paint, and assemble their new windmill before finally being able to raise it Friday.

 Photo provided

TROY — A new windmill has risen to the skies just outside Troy recently. This one is a bit shorter than the ones on Armenia Mountain, and it isn’t producing electricity.

Rather, its an old water-pumping windmill that now gracefully towers over the Bradford County Heritage Village & Farm Museum.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.